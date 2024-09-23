5 Reasons for Broncos Fans to Be Encouraged
Going into Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was fair to ask whether the Denver Broncos might be looking at an 0-3 start. The Bucs were 2-0, having beaten the Washington Commanders and a quality Detroit Lions team, with quarterback Baker Mayfield off to a good start and a defense that did some good things.
But the Broncos came through in Week 3, getting a much-needed win on the road. And while it's true the Bucs were without a few key players — notably defensive lineman Vita Vea — the Broncos were without several starters, too.
Yet the Broncos drove the ball 70 yards for a score on the opening drive, forced a three-and-out, and then got an interception on the Bucs' second drive that led to great field position for the offense.
By the time the first quarter was over, the Broncos led 17-0. And though a Javonte Williams fumble led to the first points of the game for the Bucs, the Broncos held them scoreless in the second half.
It was encouraging to see the Broncos get off to a good start and capitalize on early opportunities — something they didn't do against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. And after generating barely any offense against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was good to see the Broncos offense be more productive in Week 3, particularly on the road.
Let's look at five things that should make Broncos fans encouraged that the team just might find a way to get more victories than some may expect.
Bo Nix Is Making Progress
While Nix wasn't flawless against the Bucs, he showed better pocket awareness. Several times, the Bucs were able to generate pressure and flush him out, but he was able to avoid tackles and gain yards.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton isn't likely to start scheming designed run plays for Nix, but the rookie showed he can gain yardage in the open field. And given his mobility, it's a sign he can learn over time how to extend plays for shots downfield.
Nix nearly had a costly interception, but he also showed he could make good decisions. His rushing touchdown was a run-pass option play, but he saw the opening to run and took it. Nix will still have his share of mistakes but he's shown he is learning from them.
O-Line Depth Just Might be There
After the Broncos lost starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey to an MCL sprain, it was fair to wonder how well Alex Palczewski would hold up in his first start. Some might have wondered why the Broncos didn't go with veteran Matt Peart to begin with.
Palczewski's inexperience showed but he handled himself well out there. And while the Bucs were missing a couple of key defensive players, previous right tackles for the Broncos had a habit of making depth players look like world beaters.
Again, it's one game, but if Palczewski can improve, the Broncos might have somebody who can hold the swing tackle position for the future. He would also give Broncos fans some peace of mind when it comes to the O-line depth.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Riley Moss Keeps Improving
The Broncos traded up in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft to select Moss, giving up a 2024 third-round pick in the process. It was a lot to give up, and after Moss injured his groin in the 2023 preseason and took hardly any defensive snaps, it was fair to wonder whether the Broncos would see any return on that trade up the board.
But Moss is showing that he can handle the No. 2 cornerback job well. While he hasn't been elite, his coverage skills are good and he's making receivers earn their catches more often than not. And against the Bucs, he had a forced fumble against tight end Cade Otton.
Expecting Moss to be a shutdown corner like Patrick Surtain II is expecting a bit much, but you want a No. 2 corner who forces wide receivers to earn their catches. Moss has been doing that so far and that's a good thing to see.
Brandon Jones Getting the Job Done
After the Broncos parted ways with Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, fans wondered what the safety position might look like this year. The Broncos signed Jones, but the former Miami Dolphin didn't have a lot of starts under his belt.
But against the Bucs, Jones showed he is capable of filling the void left by Simmons. Jones' interception came in part because Mayfield didn't see him, but the safety's effort to pull in the ball when it might otherwise have been a simple pass breakup was great to see.
Jones had another heads-up play after Moss' forced fumble late in the fourth quarter, which he recovered and returned to midfield. That play allowed the Broncos to get the ball back and run out the clock. Fans who were worried about Simmons' absence can breathe a little easier.
Vance Joseph Maximizing the Defense
One year ago, the Broncos gave up 70 points to the Dolphins. After that fiasco, Broncos fans wanted Joseph out as defensive coordinator, still remembering his failed two-year stint as head coach.
But the Broncos made changes to the defensive lineup after the Dolphins game and the defense got back on track. And so far this season, the defense is getting it done for the most part.
The Broncos defense has given up the big play a couple of times, but when you consider that Surtain and Zach Allen are the unit's only true game-changers, Joseph is getting the most out of what he has. Joseph may not have succeeded as Broncos head coach, but he's shown he can be a quality defensive coordinator for this team.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!