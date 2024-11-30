Broncos Announce Final Decision on Injured CB Riley Moss vs. Browns
The Denver Broncos have managed to avoid the worst of the injury bug this season. That's been a hallmark of the Sean Payton era, and it's not by accident.
However, multiple key Broncos have suffered injuries over the past two weeks, with the defense playing most of Week 12 without a pair of critical starters. With the Cleveland Browns coming to town for a Monday Night Football throwdown, it's time to learn whether these nicked-up Broncos will be on the field.
With both teams releasing their injury reports on Saturday, let's examine how they shook out, starting with the home squad.
Broncos
Out
- Riley Moss | CB | Knee
Questionable
- Josh Reynolds | WR | Hand
Full Go
- Zach Allen | DL | Ankle
- Bo Nix | QB | Back
- John Franklin-Myers | DL | Shoulder
- Brandon Jones | S | Abdomen
- P.J. Locke | S | Thumb
Analysis: Exhale, Broncos Country. Nix has been a full participant in practice the past two days, after being limited in Thursday's walk-through.
Moss' injury has turned out to be a tad more serious than Payton made it out to be following Week 12. Payton called it an MCL and intimated that Moss almost went back into the game. But the Broncos are playing it safe with Moss, knowing that after Monday night, they'll get two weeks of real time for him to finish healing up over the bye.
Allen's return to the field will offer the Broncos a nice boost after he missed Week 12. Alongside Franklin-Myers, that tandem is hard to stop upfront.
Allen and Locke continue to nurse injuries, but they're playing through them with aplomb. As for Reynolds, he's still technically on injured reserve, though the Broncos started his clock about two weeks ago. Time will tell whether the team pulls the trigger and puts him back on the roster.
Browns
Out
- Myles Harden | CB | Tibia
- Sam Kamara | DT | Head
- Cedric Tillman | WR | Concussion
- Juan Thornhill | S | Calf
- Jedrick Wills | OT | Knee
Full Go
- Joel Bitonio | OG | Elbow
- Maurice Hurst | DT | Shoulder
- Germain Ifedi | OT | Biceps
- Jerry Jeudy | WR | Knee
- Greg Newsome | CB | Abdomen
Analysis: Thornhill's absence is timely for the Broncos, but Newsome will be on the field. Nursing injuries but being cleared to play on Monday are starters like Bitonio and Jeudy.
Jeudy's already heralded his return to the Mile High City with some fightin' words, but that knee will have to hold up against the wiley talents of Patrick Surtain II. Bitonio will play with that elbow, but Allen and Franklin-Myers are a bit banged-up, too.
