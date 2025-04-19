Broncos Draft: Five Potential Trade-Down Partners in Round 1
The Denver Broncos enter the 2025 NFL Draft with the 20th overall pick. They also have seven total selection, with three in the sixth round but none in the fifth or seventh.
While the Broncos are in good shape as far as the overall roster goes, it's possible they could want more draft capital to fill out the depth. The organization, too, may believe they can get better value by moving down in the first round -- or even out of Round 1 altogether.
When it comes to a trade down the board, it helps to know the teams that are in a position to move up. One way to do that is to look at who has the most picks going into the draft.
Teams with an abundance of draft capital might be more willing to move up a few spots, particularly if there's a player they like who has fallen down the board. The caveat, however, is that these teams may solely be interested in making a deal if they aren't confident the player they want will be available when on the clock.
Nevertheless, let's look at who has the draft capital to spare and examine the likelihood that team will be interested in jumping to Denver's pick slot.
Los Angeles Chargers (No. 22 overall)
The AFC West-rival Chargers have a pressing need at tight end and could use more pass rushing help. They hold 10 total selections for the 2025 draft.
It's easy to say the Broncos won't trade with a division rival; if the Chargers want to move up the board, they may not even look Denver's way. To secure a TE, they may be tempted to jump past the Broncos and other teams targeting that position.
It wouldn't surprise if Los Angeles came up from their 22nd overall spot, just as it wouldn't be a shocker if they leapfrogged the Orange and Blue.
Los Angeles Rams (No. 26 overall)
The Rams have eight total picks but tend to be a team that likes to move down the board rather than up. Still, there's one scenario in which the Rams might be thinking about going against the grain.
Matthew Stafford has been the subject of retirement talks and the Rams must begin thinking about drafting a quarterback to eventually succeed him. Is it possible Los Angeles wants to jump past the Steelers, who also need a QB?
A long-shot, perhaps. But it can't be ruled out.
Baltimore Ravens (No. 27 overall)
As the Ravens boast 11 total picks, they might be willing to part with some draft capital for a move up the first round.
The Ravens need pass rushing help, which might get them to think about cutting a deal. And
because they have two fourths and four picks in the sixth, they'd likely cobble together enough picks to jump up a few spots.
The one question is: are the Ravens are prepared to jump seven spots up the board? Ideally, the Broncos would seek a third-round pick as part of a trade package. Does having two fourths make the Ravens more willing to part with a third? We shall find out.
Buffalo Bills (No. 30 overall)
The Bills have 10 total picks and need plenty of help on defense, and they might want to add a wide
receiver. That could be incentive for them to move up to get past other teams.
The Bills wield two second-round choices and may be prepared to surrender one of those picks to make a move 10 spots up the board. Or they could trade down later with their other second-rounder.
They have shown a willingness before, but do they believe they need to swing big in the draft as part of their push to reach the Super Bowl?
Cleveland Browns (No. 33 overall)
The Browns are an interesting case. They have the No. 2 overall pick and, though they need a
quarterback, are said to have more interest in other positions with that pick.
But then comes the question of whether or not the Browns will want to move back into the first round.
And it just so happens that, if they made a deal with the Broncos, they'd jump ahead of the QB-needy
Steelers, an AFC North rival.
The flipside, though, is that Cleveland would have to give up a lot in return to get the Broncos to move out of the first round, even if they get the top pick in the second. How willing would the Browns be to send a future premium pick, even if it is for a QB?
Bottom Line
To be sure, the teams mentioned are not the only possible suitors to move up the draft board. But they should remind fans that it wouldn't be a bad idea to listen to other teams for a move down.
By doing so, the Broncos can gain additional picks while still having the chance to find a player who can help out sooner rather than later. It's a deep running back class, and the signing of Evan Engram means the Broncos don't have to find an immediate contributor at tight end.
Of course, the Broncos also don't have to trade out of No. 20 overall on Day 1. If the club finds a player who tops their board, and they love that player, they should take him. But, if not, a trade down would be ideal.