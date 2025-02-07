Broncos Floated in Mock Trade That Would 'Turn the NFL Draft Upside Down'
The Denver Broncos are on the hunt for tight end upgrades. Head coach Sean Payton confirmed as much this week at the Super Bowl, emphasizing the need for a "joker" weapon on offense, specifically tying it to tight end and running back.
It's a good year to be on the hunt for tight end help. The 2025 NFL draft is replete with depth at the position, and while it's not necessarily a top-heavy class, there are two near-consensus first-rounders.
If the Broncos were of a mind to pursue one of those top two, sitting at No. 20 overall might jeopardize the probability of landing one. A potential work-around? Trade up.
That's exactly what Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski forecasts in a trade that he writes would "turn the 2025 NFL draft upside down." Sobleski sees the Broncos jumping ahead of the also tight end-needy Indianapolis Colts, who sit at No. 14 overall, to select Penn State's Tyler Warren.
"Warren can be a significant difference-maker in Sean Payton's offense, though the Broncos will likely be forced to move up from the 20th overall pick to make that happen," Sobleski wrote.
Sobleski doesn't nail down exactly where the Broncos would have to land, only that it's ahead of the Colts at 14. Thus, it muddies the water in terms of the plausibility of such a trade for the Broncos.
I have a hard time seeing the Broncos trying to trade that far up for a player at a position as deep as tight end is in this draft class. Denver could just stand pat, keep its war chest of draft picks, and land Michigan's Colston Loveland at No. 20, who could be a better scheme fit for Payton, although that's a minor distinction when we're talking about first-round talent.
It's possible that Denver sees both tight ends taken before going on the clock at 20, in which case, the team might explore trading back, especially if Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is off the clock. If all of the 'Big 3' most mocked to Denver are gone by 20, the Broncos could draft a safety or defensive lineman, depending on their big board and who's available.
Broncos Country shouldn't agonize over the 'Big 3' (Jeanty, Warren, Loveland) because there are some excellent options at tight end and running back there for the taking on Day 2 and 3. Tight ends like Miami's Elijah Arroyo, Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr., and Clemson's Jake Briningstool caught my eye at the Senior Bowl last week, and there are multiple running backs the Broncos can consider with their second, third, and fourth-round picks who would upgrade the room.
The Broncos moving up in the draft to take Warren might not turn the whole event "upside down," but it would certainly come at a hefty cost. And in a class this deep, it's likely a price the Broncos won't be willing to pay.
