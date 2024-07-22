Breaking Down Broncos' Flurry of Roster Moves as Training Camp Week Starts
The Denver Broncos' 2024 season is getting underway, and the first step was making a few injury designations. In total, the Broncos placed four players on two different lists.
Undrafted rookie running back Blake Watson went on the active/non-football injury (NFI) list, while linebacker Drew Sanders and safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell and Caden Sterns were placed on the active physically unable to perform (PUP) list. At some point, the Broncos might activate defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, who's been on the reserve/suspended list for almost a year.
Not every Broncos fan knows what these different injury list designations mean, so today, I'll set the record straight, and analyze the lay of the land at the positions impacted by these roster moves.
NFI List
Players on the active/NFI list still count against the 90-man roster, so, for example, the Broncos can’t temporarily sign someone to fill in for Watson. All the designation means is that he has suffered an injury or an illness outside of practice, and he can remain on the list until he practices, or he can be moved to a different designation if he's still hurt or sick at the time of the final roster cut-down.
Many dubbed Watson as an undrafted player sleeper threat to make the Broncos roster. With the NFL's new kickoff rules, he was viewed as a good fit to be a returner option while providing additional speed and explosiveness at the running back position. Whenever he returns, he'll likely continue his push for a roster spot.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
PUP List
Sanders suffered an Achilles tear before the NFL draft, while Sterns and Turner-Yell dealt with knee injuries last season and landed on the active/PUP list. The safeties can remain on the active/PUP list and be moved to the Broncos active roster during the preseason.
Once the Broncos get to the final cut-downs, if the two safeties are still on the PUP list, they'd move to the reserve/PUP list, where the NFL mandates they'd miss at least the first four games of the regular season. At that point, the Broncos would have up to five weeks to allow the players to begin practicing.
Once these PUP list players start practicing, the Broncos have a 21-day window to decide whether to activate the player or put them on the 53-man roster. If either deadline passes, the players must remain on the PUP list for the remainder of the season by NFL rule.
While Sterns is expected to be activated off the active/PUP list relatively soon, both Sanders and Turner-Yell are expected to remain on it and transfer to the reserve/PUP list for the season. Sterns suffered his knee injury early last season, Turner-Yell had his at the end of the 2023 season, and Sanders got hurt in April. Due to the expected recovery timetable for an Achilles injury, there's a chance that Sanders could see the field this season, though it's still a bit of a long shot.
Sterns' purportedly imminent return won't bring about many changes to the Broncos' safety room. He'll still have a chance to compete for a starter spot. The injury does put Sterns behind P.J. Locke and Brandon Jones in terms of the depth chart.
Turner-Yell's designation opens up a roster spot for another safety to make his case for the 53-man roster. Sanders was always expected to miss time, and he opened up a place for another player to make the roster, though his position was still up in the air, so he could help out either the inside or outside linebacker room, depending on where the Broncos ultimately envision playing him.
Suspension
As for Uwazurike, his chances of being reinstated suffered a setback. While many of his outstanding legal issues surrounding gambling allegations have been dismissed, those were in the State of Iowa, and the State of Colorado has started its own investigation, which could see new charges arise. The NFL suspended him for violating its gambling policy, as he allegedly bet on NFL games, including at least one Broncos game he played in.
Uwazurike’s suspension is nothing new, so the Broncos have had plenty of time to prepare for an indefinite absence. The Broncos have already gone through a season with him suspended and significantly improved their defensive line this offseason.
If Uwazurike remains suspended, it won't impact the Broncos roster, but if he gets reinstated, he will reportedly get a shot at making the club or practice squad. He's approaching the window for applying for reinstatement, as he was suspended indefinitely but for a minimum of one year.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!