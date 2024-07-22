Broncos Put Three Defenders on PUP List Ahead of Camp
The Denver Broncos placed linebacker Drew Sanders and defensive backs Caden Sterns and Delarrin Turner-Yell on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Sunday, according to the NFL's transaction wire.
Each player is eligible to come off PUP at any point during training camp, which begins Friday, though "only Sterns is close" to returning, The Athletic's Nick Kosmider reported.
None of the designations elicit much surprise.
Sterns suffered a torn patellar tendon early in last year's opener, a significant injury that required corrective surgery. This, after missing the majority of the 2022 campaign with a nagging hip issue. Once cleared for action, the former fifth-round pick could push PJ Locke for a starting job opposite S Brandon Jones.
Sanders sustained a torn Achilles prior to the 2024 NFL draft, amid the Broncos' offseason workout program. The team already had confirmed that he'll be sidelined until the latter portion of the fall.
"Fortunately, it was an early enough timeline we’ll bring him back," head coach Sean Payton said of Sanders in May. "I don’t want to say October, but the good news is the surgery was done, it was clean. There wasn’t anything complex about the injury, and it was just something unusual.”
Turner-Yell tore his ACL on Dec. 31 in Denver's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He was sent to injured reserve for the following week's finale. Like Sanders, he's a candidate to remain on PUP to begin the 2024 season.
