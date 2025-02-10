Broncos Free Agency: Top-10 Options to Upgrade Running Back
As the Denver Broncos prepare for the 2025 offseason, fans anticipate the team will exploring free agency to address skill positions on offense. One that may get a lot of attention is running back, a position at which the Broncos need an upgrade.
In order to determine how likely the Broncos are to explore free agency, though, we need to look at the top available options and determine if any fit what the Broncos want in a running back.
We've heard the talk from head coach Sean Payton about how he wants a "joker" type of player — a running back or tight end who offers versatility and can do multiple things well. But is it possible for the Broncos to find such a running back in this free-agent class?
Let's first look at my top 10 free-agent running backs. Again, these are unrestricted free agents and do not include players who might be cut by their current teams and become street free agents.
- Aaron Jones
- J.K. Dobbins
- Kareem Hunt
- AJ Dillon
- Javonte Williams
- Najee Harris
- Ty Johnson
- Rico Dowdle
- Nick Chubb
- Alexander Mattison
That Williams appears on the list, and is not likely to be re-signed, should tell you a lot about whether the Broncos can find a running back in free agency who fits what they want. Williams is not a bad player — he runs well between the tackles, has a good burst when he finds the hole and pass protects well, but he doesn't offer much as a pass-catcher and his vision is lacking, meaning he isn't quick to hit the hole for a chance at long gains.
Some of the available backs do a few things better than Williams but they're either older or don't provide the versatility that the Broncos want. Jones is the best of the group but he'll be 30 years old and, while good, he's not an elite back like Derrick Henry.
Dobbins did well with the Los Angeles Chargers but doesn't have a good track record, largely because he's missed a lot of games because of injuries. Chubb was a qualty running back at one point but injuries over multiple seasons and his age don't make him an appealing option.
Then there's Harris, who showed promise as a rookie but has declined since that time. He's worth a one-year deal at most, with the expectation he would have to prove himself.
Johnson might fit what the Broncos are looking for but he has not proven himself as a featured back. He probably fits better as somebody to sign to a one-year deal to compete for a job.
Bottom Line
The reality is that free agency isn't really the place to look for the "joker" type that Payton has hinted at. It's why the Broncos are most likely to draft a running back who excels between the tackles, has good vision and is a good pass catcher, with the hopes he can develop in pass protection.
This doesn't mean the Broncos won't sign a free-agent running back, but it does mean they aren't going to break the bank to do so. It will be more about looking for value — and that may mean a free-agent signing doesn't happen early, but comes after the first couple of waves.
