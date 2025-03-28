Free Agency Winners & Losers: ESPN Reveals Where Broncos Fall
The Denver Broncos have received a lot of praise for the moves they made during free agency. The Broncos had some immediate roster needs, which they filled with the additions of safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and tight end Evan Engram.
The question si, do the Broncos have any remaining needs as they look toward the NFL draft?
ESPN's Mina Kimes, on her podcast, along with Sam Monson, discussed the Broncos and the roster's status, lauding the team's maneuvers.
“They addressed so many of their needs like linebacker and tight end," Kimes said. "They were one of my winners in free agency. I absolutely loved their signings.”
Monson shared his thoughts on the Broncos' roster upgrades, too.
“There are some teams where you go through and I'm doing these notes and I'm like, 'Man, theres a lot of needs,' and putting down lots of different positions," Monson said. "There are other teams where, when you get to like the second and third need, I’m writing question marks at the end of them. Like, I mean, is it a need? Kind of. Denver could use another wide receiver. They could use another running back, but I don’t think it's necessarily, like, a desperation need. It's a couple little skill position players.”
Don't miss out on any Denver Broncos news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos can go any direction with their first-round pick. They still have needs on their roster, but they're primarily future needs. The shape of the roster looks like it will be for 2026 and beyond, with running back and wide receiver being needs for the immediate future.
Those are the two big spots needed for this year, with linebacker, tight end, defensive line, cornerback, and interior offensive line being needs for 2026 because of the expiring status of players under contract. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Broncos moved to add another veteran to their wide receiver or running back room before the draft, or during, like they did with defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers last year. Or even after the draft.
Kimes and Monson are right. The Broncos' roster is in a great position, and as a result, all doors are open in the draft.
Recommended Articles
Join the most passionate fanbase in Denver Broncos-land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!