Broncos LT Garett Bolles Ready to 'Run Through a Brick Wall' to Protect Bo Nix
When veteran players jump on board with a dramatic change in expectations and ambitions, it speaks volumes about how well-coached a team is. Undoubtedly, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has taken things up a notch or two during the offseason, and it's got people talking more openly about being in a bona fide Super Bowl window.
Getting veterans totally bought into going the extra mile required to chase championship goals can often prove difficult. Players can let the grass grow under their feet as their careers stretch out.
No matter how long in the tooth Broncos' left tackle Garrett Bolles might now be, he's fully embracing the Payton-led sea change that has gained momentum moving into Year 3 of his collaboration with GM George Paton.
"I think it just comes with our calmness, our composure, our competitiveness and the grit that we have," Bolles said during mandatory minicamp. "The coaches that put us in the right positions, calling the right play calls, and the playmakers that we have. I think it just speaks volumes of what George [Paton] and Coach Payton have decided in the drafts over the last couple of years, and signing the players we have and believing in people like me and [WR] Courtland [Sutton] and those type of guys that have been here a while. Then bringing in the new pieces to make our team dangerous."
Bolles has lived through the torture of multiple losing seasons, a plethora of failed head coaches, and several quarterback changes, so he brings a unique perspective to the table and can truly appreciate where the Broncos are now under Payton's stewardship.
"I'll put our team up against anybody in the league," Bolles said. "We just have to focus on getting better every single day, focus on the important things and then when it's time to rock and roll, we'll rock and roll."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The team's success has made Bolles a lot more grateful to still be making a living playing for the team that made him a first-round draft pick back in 2017. Irrespective of counting his many blessings, the new challenges Payton has laid out will still demand a lot out of the 33-year-old blindside blocker in 2025.
"Being the old guy, it feels weird," Bolles said. "I remember a couple of years ago when I was talking to [former Broncos OLB] Von [Miller] and we discussed about me being here for a long time. Now it just feels so weird being that guy, but I'm super grateful. I have an amazing coaching staff that believe in me."
Therein lies the rub for Bolles; being the older, steadier head in the locker room is one thing, but keeping the prized possession of second-year quarterback Bo Nix safe and operating at optimum capacity is absolutely everything.
"I'll run through a brick wall for you," Bolles said. "I don't think too much about the future or anything like that. I just focus on the now and what that's going to bring to me, and just get ready to protect Bo as much as I can."
All the spectacular retooling of an already playoff-caliber roster can't hide the fact that Nix is the key to the Broncos reaching the next level; therefore, Bolles is recalibrating his veteran brain and body to get the most out of himself.
"I think the game has slowed down for me," Bolles said. "I just have to stay on my 'A' game every single day. There are new guys coming into this league that are freaks of nature. You have [Browns DE] Myles Garrett, you have [Raiders DE] Maxx Crosby, you have all those guys that are just freaks. I love going against the best of the best. It pushes me to be my best."
Bolles' undying commitment to the Denver cause has turned the boos into cheers over the years, and it led to a new contract last season, but he's not done yet.
Recommended Articles
"Well, hopefully I can do one more. That's my goal. (Laughs) We can talk about that later," Bolles said. "I'm just grateful to be here."
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!