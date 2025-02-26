Broncos GM George Paton Details Search for a 'Loch Ness Monster'
Where will the Denver Broncos find Sean Payton’s ‘joker’ for his offense? At the NFL Scouting Combine, Payton and GM Broncos GM George Paton spoke to how finding that elusive weapon may be more complex than some may think.
There are very few true 'jokers' in the NFL. If they were easy to find, every team would have one.
Denver's search for a 'joker' has taken on mythical proportions, as Paton joked on Tuesday at the podium in Indianapolis, emphasizing that this year's free-agent and NFL draft class features many quality running backs, although few have the potential to check that box.
“I know we’re searching for the ‘Joker.’ It’s kind of like the Loch Ness Monster of trying to find a ‘Joker’ (Laughs)," Paton said. "I’ve played Sean’s teams that have had them, and they’re hell. So a lot of different backs. I think it’s a good year to maybe go get a back because there are so many.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Paton detailed what traits a 'joker' has, whether he's a running back, tight end, or even certain receivers.
“They’re just mismatched guys. They’re hard to find," Paton said. "Whether it’s a receiver, whether it’s a tight end, runner or guys that can just stress the defense in so many different ways, and you can’t single cover them."
The Broncos GM stressed again that such weapons are a finite resource.
"So there’s just not many of those guys in the league. Really there aren’t," Paton said. "You can count them on one hand with how many there are. So it’s unique. We’re always searching, and we’ll find one certainly at some point.”
It's good for Paton to note that it doesn’t have to be only a tight end or running back, which is where Broncos fans have primarily been focused. That 'mismatch' player can be a receiver, and the NFL has had a few of them over the years, some of whom are still playing.
The Broncos sit with the 20th overall pick in the NFL draft, and there are a few options who could be be that ‘Nessy.’ Tyler Warren (Penn State) and Colston Loveland (Michigan) are at the top when it comes to tight end, with Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) at running back, and wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona), Luther Burden III (Missouri), and Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) at wide receiver.
That's not to say that all of the players above are 'jokers,' but that they have the 'mismatch' traits. Ideally, Paton hopes to have a handful of options when the Broncos go on the clock at No. 20.
“You’ll have hopefully four players there that will be there. This draft, we’re still getting to learn and we’re still getting to know these players," Paton said. "I don’t think there’s a big difference from [No.] 10 to 20 in the draft really. I think you can sit at [No.] 20 and maybe get the same caliber of player.”
So, could four of those players be that guy?
What separates the players I listed above is how they create that mismatch. The Broncos will likely have eyes on all of them as they look to boost their offense.
This week is about answering questions the Broncos may have, and they can do that with the drills, medicals, and/or interviews. The Broncos reportedly plan to use one of their 45 formal interviews on Jeanty.
It will be challenging to find that mythical Loch Ness Monster at pick 20, and if the Broncos believe a player's value at pick 10 is similar to that at 20, that may complicate the prospect of trading up.
Hopefully, the Broncos will identify someone they think can be that ‘joker’ because this offense needs help to be a more consistent threat on gameday. However, as Paton noted, it isn’t won't be easy.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!