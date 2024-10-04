Broncos Get Bad News on Raiders' Final Injury Report for Week 5
The Denver Broncos will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Raider Week in Denver will, through no coincidence, be met with Alumni Week as the Broncos celebrate the Orange Crush era with the Hall-of-Fame enshrinement of Randy Gradishar and the Ring-of-Fame induction of Steve Foley and Riley Odoms on Sunday in front of the Mile High faithful.
We've been closely monitoring the injury status of both teams all week, especially the Raiders, who are literally the walking wounded entering this Week 5 tilt. With the Raiders owning an eight-game winning streak over the Broncos currently, both teams unveiled their final injury report for Week 5.
First, let's examine the home team.
Broncos
Out
- Tyler Badie | RB | Back
Full Go
- Josh Reynolds | WR | Foot
- JL Skinner | S | Ankle
- Tremon Smith | CB | Hand
Analysis: Compared to the Raiders, the Broncos are in great shape. What this injury report doesn't tell you is that Denver has already sent three starters to injured reserve since the season started.
It looks like the Broncos are going to try to weather the Badie storm instead of placing him on IR after he suffered that scary back injury last week at MetLife Stadium, collapsed, and had to be carted off. Skinner returns after missing last week with an injury.
Raiders
Out
- Davante Adams | WR | Hamstring
- Luke Masterson | LB | Knee
- Michael Mayer | TE | NIR/Personal
- Thayer Munford | OT | Knee/Ankle
- Decamerion Richardson | CB | Hamstring
- Zamir White | RB | Groin
- Trey Taylor | S | Knee
Questionable
- Maxx Crosby | DE | Ankle
- Divine Deablo | LB | Oblique
- Kana'i Mauga | LB | Calf
- Tyreik McAllister | WR | Shoulder
- Dylan Parham | OG | Achilles
Full Go
- Brock Bowers | TE | Hip
- Aiden O'Connell | QB | Toe
- Jakorian Bennett | CB | Shoulder
- Kolton Miller | OT | Knee/Shoulder
- Isaiah Pola-Mao | S | NIR/Personal
- Cody Whitehair | OG | Chest
Analysis: Adams and White are out, which is a huge hit to the Raiders offense. We knew Adams was likely to miss this one. Miller, the starting left tackle, was up in the air, but he's a full go, as is the first-round tight end, Bowers.
All eyes have been on the other side of the ball, monitoring Crosby's status. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice, which casts a shine of optimism on his Week 5 availability. After missing last week and not practicing in full on Friday, it'll be somewhat of an upset if Crosby plays.
On the other hand, being the fierce competitor that he is, Crosby wants to keep his team's winning streak over the Broncos alive, so be prepared for him to play. As you can see, though, half the Raiders' 53-man roster is injured.
Welcome to the NFL.
