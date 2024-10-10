Broncos Are Getting Excellent Value Out of 4 Key Players
After five weeks of the 2024 NFL season, it's time to again look at how much value the Denver Broncos are getting out of key players relative to what they're being paid. While I'd hoped to do this after Week 4, Over The Cap hadn't updated its valuation metric yet, to include Week 5 games.
OTC finally did update it this week, so these values are based on five weeks' worth of play. There are four players, in particular, who are delivering a lot to the Broncos, relative to what they're earning contractually.
Two of these players are recent veteran free-agent signings and two of them are still under their initial draft pick contracts. Let's examine those players and what the Broncos are getting out of them.
Great Value Free Agent: Zach Allen | DL
- 2024 cash spent: $17.25M
- OTC valuation: $19.725M
There's no question that Allen is Denver's best free-agent signing of 2023. As good as he was in Year 1, he's arguably played better this season.
Allen has 18 quarterback pressures, 12 QB hits, six hurries and three sacks in five games. He's on pace to surpass the numbers he posted for the 2023 season.
Allen will enter the final year of his three-year deal in 2025. At the rate he's playing, he might be in the conversation of current Broncos who should be extended beyond 2025.
Great Value Free Agent: Brandon Jones | S
- 2024 cash spent: $6.75M
- OTC valuation: $14.5M
When the Broncos parted ways with fan favorite Justin Simmons, plenty wondered if Jones, the former Miami Dolphin, would be up to the task of handling starting safety duties.
Jones has delivered thus far. Through five games, he has an interception and a fumble recovery to his credit, plus a forced fumble, two pass break-ups and 32 combined tackles.
While Jones did have a slow start to the season, possibly because of an injury he suffered during the preseason, he has gotten better and is making a bigger impact. Here's hoping he keeps it going.
Great Value Rookie Contract: Jonathon Cooper | OLB
- 2024 cash paid: $3.116M
- OTC valuation: $19.7M
We've talked plenty about the impact Cooper has had on the defense. As he enters the final year of his rookie contract, he's paying big dividends.
Cooper has 11 quarterback pressures in five games, already halfway to the 22 pressures he had last year. He also has nine QB hits and four sacks, both which put him on pace to surpass his 2023 totals.
The former seventh-round pick is in the conversation for Broncos players who should be extended after this season — though in Cooper's case, it might be wise to get it done before the season ends.
Great Value Rookie Contract: Riley Moss | CB
- 2024 cash spent: $998K
- OTC valuation: $14.5M
Going into the season, there were questions about how Moss would handle starting cornerback duties. Having played few defensive snaps last year, there was plenty of reason to wonder if he was up to the task.
Wonder no more. Moss has demonstarted he is more than capable of being the No. 2 corner opposite Patrick Surtain II. Moss has four pass break-ups to his credit, got his first interception against the Las Vegas Raiders and had a forced fumble against the Buccaneers.
Moss is certain to get tested more as the season continues, but he's proven he's not afraid to be testesd — and proven more that the trade up to get him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft was worth it.
