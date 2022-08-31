The Denver Broncos' shot-callers can exhale somewhat. The final roster cuts are in the books, although, that doesn't mean GM George Paton and assistant GM Darren Mougey are done making moves.

The Broncos will let the dust settle across the NFL, and scour the waiver wire in search of potential upgrades at a few remaining positions of weakness, mostly depth. From there, the team will construct its 16-man practice squad, made up ostensibly of the players reserved in that last round of roster cuts.

As for the Broncos' cuts, there were a few moves made that raised some eyebrows around the Mile High City. The Broncos released veteran QB Josh Johnson, throwing in with Brett Rypien as the backup to Russell Wilson.

Paton also cut a few of Denver's recent draft picks, including DL McTelvin Agim (2020 third-rounder), OL Netane Muti (2020 sixth), and WR Seth Williams (2021 sixth). Although a couple of known veterans were cut, DL Mike Purcell and TE Eric Tomlinson will be re-signed on Wednesday after rookie TE Greg Dulcich and CB Michael Ojemudia are placed on short-term injured reserve.

The Broncos also cut WR Kendall Hinton and released veteran punter Sam Martin on Monday. The most top-level transaction, though, was the trading of veteran OLB Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which also triggered some misgivings in Broncos Country.

On Tuesday, following the 2 pm deadline to have the roster down to 53 players, Paton and Mougey took to the podium to discuss the construction of the squad and shared the team's rationale behind the most noteworthy moves.

“It was really tough. Brett [Rypien] and Josh [Johnson] had a great competition. It came down to the final game," Paton said on Tuesday. "The body at work, both these guys did a lot of really good things. I just think the way ‘Ryp’ operated the offense, the way he moved the team, he did some really good things. I’ll let [Head] Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett talk about the rest of that, but it was a really close competition. We hope to get [QB] Josh [Johnson] back as well."

Johnson will be among the six vested veterans the Broncos can re-sign to the practice squad on Wednesday, assuming another NFL team doesn't swoop in and make him a better offer.

"With the punting situation, again, another great competition, two really good punters," Paton continued. "Sam [Martin has] been a good player in this league for a long, long time. Corliss [Waitman] is someone that is really talented. We claimed him last year. Actually, we worked him out first, and then we claimed him. But the big leg, lefty, we think he has unique ability for hangtime, directional, very good athletes, very good holder... But I feel really good about Corliss and wish Sam nothing but the best.”

The gap separating Martin and Waitman, if there was one discernable, wasn't wide enough to justify the roughly $1.4 million on the salary cap, although Paton said that financial benefit "had nothing to do" with the team's decision. Sure, Mr. Paton. Plus, Waitman is a lefty punter, which could give the Broncos a competitive advantage with how the ball spins differently for returners.

What about the Reed trade, though? After all, he's only two years removed from leading the Broncos in sacks. Paton explained it.

“I love Malik, everyone does," the GM said. "Great kid, really good player. We just had a log jam [at that position]. We had a lot of really talented outside backers that can rush. I thought it would be best to trade Malik and trade him to somewhere he was going to fit in at a really good organization. We wouldn't have just traded him anywhere. He wanted to go to Pittsburgh, and we found a home for him, and I think it's a win-win for both sides.”

As for Agim, Muti, and Hinton, if the Broncos have their druthers, they'll likely be re-signed to the practice squad on Wednesday. But that's assuming no other team puts a claim in on them.

