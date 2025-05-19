Three Greatest Broncos to Ever Wear the Jersey: No. 1
This year, new Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram will rock the No. 1 jersey. The Broncos signed Engram to a two-year deal back in March, and that's the number he chose.
When it comes to the No. 1 jersey, not many notable players have worn it throughout Broncos history. A big reason for that were the NFL rules restricting single-digit numbers to quarterbacks, kickers, and punters for decades.
The NFL finally loosened up its jersey number rules in 2021, and now we see players of all kinds choosing numbers of all sorts. Before 2021, Engram, a tight end, would have been locked into a number in the 80s, or, possibly the 40s, if his team could sell him as an H-back.
Engram's original number with the New York Giants was 88, for example. By the time he landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, he was able to choose No. 17.
Today we're highlighting the three best Broncos to ever wear the No. 1 jersey, and while the pickings are relatively slim, one legendary guy stands out as the best. Let's talk about him first.
Jason Elam | K | 1993-2007
Elam is one of the best kickers in NFL history, and arguably the best ever in Denver, though he has some competition for the honor. Most Broncos fans would tap Elam as the best, but it might be dependent on one's preferred era, as guys like Rich Karlis, Matt Prater, and Brandon McManus also had good runs in Denver, all of whom were Super Bowl kickers in the Orange and Blue.
Elam played 15 years in Denver, garning three Pro Bowl nods and three second-team All-Pro selections. He was also named to the All-Rookie Team in 1993.
Most fans will remember Elam for his contributions to the Broncos' back-to-back World Champion teams of the late '90s. Elam famously tied Tom Dempsey for the longest field goal in NFL history (63 yards) back in 1998.
Elam shared that record with Dempsey for 14 years before Sebastian Janikowski joined them. Four others would go on to share that record until Prater set the new mark, as a Bronco, with a 64-yarder in 2013.
The longest field goal in NFL history is now owned by former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who nailed a 67-yarder in 2021. It's cool that two Broncos kickers owned the record at different times, making the most of kicking in the thin air of Mile High.
Elam was also named to the Broncos 50th Anniversary Team back in 2009. He's also enshrined in the Broncos Ring of Fame.
Brett Kern | P | 2008-09
Again, the pool of players to wear the No. 1 is not only small, but the majority of the guys who rocked it were specialists. Kern punted for the Broncos in 2008, after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent.
The Broncos waived Kern during the 2009 season, which surprised many fans at the time. He was discovered by the Mike Shanahan regime, and when Josh McDaniels took over the next year, he was eventually shown the door. Kern would be claimed by the Tennessee Titans off waivers, where he'd go on to play for the next 13 years.
Chris Norman | P | 1984-86
Indeed, it's another punter. For a split-second, I considered throwing former Broncos cornerback/returner/gunner Tremon Smith in here just to mix things up, but Norman had a higher 'approximate value' at Pro Football Reference.
Norman went undrafted in 1984, signing with the Broncos. He played his entire three-year NFL career in Denver, averaging 40.3 yards per punt. For context, Kern averaged 46.4 yards per punt during his Broncos tenure. The '80s were a different time.