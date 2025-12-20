5 Offensive Matchups That Will Define Broncos-Packers

The Denver Broncos have a tough matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars ' defense. The Jaguars have one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL and a middle-of-the-road in passing defense, but they are very opportunistic, which is where concern arises.

Even with Denver’s offense clicking over the past few games, there have still been opportunities for opposing defenses to generate takeaways that, thankfully, they haven't converted. With Jacksonville's rushing defense being great and Denver’s rushing struggles, the Broncos will either need to break through on the ground or rely on their passing game.

It seems unlikely that Denver breaks through on the ground, so all five matchups are focused on the impact in the passing game. This has the makings of a 40-plus-passing-attempt game, and Denver needs to play clean.

With that said, let's get to the Broncos' key offensive matchup in Week 16.

Bo Nix vs. Jaguars' Coverage

The Jaguars rank second in the NFL in total takeaways and second in interceptions, with 18. The Jaguars are led by linebacker Devin Lloyd, who has five interceptions, but they also have three defensive backs with at least two.

In his game against the Green Bay Packers, Nix had four turnover-worthy plays. These are plays in which the ball hit defenders' hands, and they failed to intercept it. Jacksonville's hands are consistent, so Nix has to be careful with those passes. Nix’s 3.1% turnover-worthy play percentage is tied for the 11th-highest in the NFL this season.

If the Broncos are going to have to rely on their passing game, they will need Nix to play a cleaner game and avoid giving the Jaguars opportunities to get the ball. In the last few games where Nix has taken it up a notch, he has had a higher turnover-worthy play rate than his season average in two of them, with six total plays.

Broncos' OTs vs. Jaguars' DEs

Josh Hines-Allen has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL this season, but he is a little beat up. Travon Walker has been a versatile defender, but his impact as a pass rusher hasn’t been consistent. When he has made an impact, though, it's been a big one.

These pass rushers are taught to aim for strip sacks, and the Jaguars have done a great job at generating them this season, which is another area for Nix to be cautious of. Of course, if Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey hold up, then there will be less for Nix to worry about.

Bolles only has one bad game this season, and McGlinchey has found his footing over recent weeks, which has come against some of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Denver needs both of them on point to help Nix with picking apart the Jaguars' defense.

WRs Troy Franklin & Pat Bryant vs. CB Jourdan Lewis

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates with wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos should work to get Franklin and Bryant matched up with Lewis in the slot. He has been a solid slot defender, but that is where the Broncos have the biggest opening. On top of that, Lewis has struggled with receivers similar to Franklin and Bryant, which creates an opening for the Broncos.

Lewis is a little on the smaller side for corners, and he isn’t the quickest. Bryant should be able to use his size to his advantage against Lewis, while Franklin uses his speed and quickness to get open quickly. This is a matchup the Broncos should plan towards, but they do have to be careful, as Lewis has two interceptions and three passes broken up, but he has given up four touchdowns.

Broncos' Interior O-Line vs. DL Arik Armstead

Armstead moves around their front, but Quinn Meinerz should be able to hold his own, though he has struggled more with better talent. The bigger concern is whoever ends up starting at left guard, and if it is Alex Palczewski, the Broncos will need to give him a lot of help.

There is a chance Ben Powers, who had his practice window opened last week, gets activated for this game. However, while he is better than Palczewski, it will be his first game back since Week 5, and he faces a tough matchup.

Evan Engram & RJ Harvey vs. LB Foyesade Oluokun

Lloyd leads the Jaguars' linebackers, but Oluokun is the weak link in the unit. He has given up a lot of catches and big plays in coverage to tight ends and backs, and Denver should look at taking advantage of it, especially if they are unable to get a run game going.

Part of the problem with Oluokun is his tackling, where he is one of the most unreliable tacklers in the NFL, with a 10.9 missed-tackle rate. It's worth noting that Lloyd has a higher missed-tackle rate than Oluokun, but he makes up for it with interceptions.

Over recent weeks, Harvey has shown a greater ability to break tackles as a receiver out of the backfield, which can help against Oluokun. As for Engram, he has not lived up to expectations, but Denver could use a way to get him involved when matched up with Oluokun.

