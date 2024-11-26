Report: Ex-Broncos TE Greg Dulcich Claimed by Giants Off Waivers
One day after being waived by the Denver Broncos, tight end Greg Dulcich was reportedly claimed by the New York Giants. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke the news of Dulcich's landing spot.
"Former Broncos TE Greg Dulcich was claimed off waivers by the Giants, per source. A fresh start," Pelissero tweeted.
It really is quite disappointing how Dulcich's Broncos tenure shook out. He had all the makings of a receiving weapon when the Broncos drafted him the third round back in 2022.
The Dulcich pick was heavily influenced by then-head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who wouldn't survive his first season before being fired. When Sean Payton arrived, it seemed that Dulcich's stock would be on the rise.
And while it's true that Payton really tried to make it work with Dulcich (when he was healthy), his inability or unwillingness to work toward mastering the blocking requirements of his position, over time, froze him out of the offense. Dulcich did something in the Broncos' Week 4 win over the New York Jets to fully land in Payton's doghouse, as that was the last game he dressed for.
As a healthy scratch for eight-straight weeks, the Broncos finally had some decisions to make with a couple of players coming off the injury lists. And that decision was to cut bait with Dulcich.
As a Bronco, Dulcich departed the Mile High City having appeared in 16 with 10 starts, catching 41 passes for 464 yards and two touchdowns. Considering the Broncos' dearth of tier-one talent at tight end, showing Dulcich the door is even more of an indictment on him.
But here's to hoping he can find his NFL footing with the Giants because he has a great story as a former walk-on at UCLA who worked his way into the league as a relatively high draft pick.
