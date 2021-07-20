Report: Former Broncos QB Coach Greg Knapp in Critical Condition After Bicycle Collision

Worrying news has reached Denver Broncos fans via 9NEWS' Mike Klis that former quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp is in critical condition after his push bicycle collided with a car in California. The 58-year-old has spent 23 years as an NFL assistant coach with seven different clubs, and is currently serving as pass game specialist for the New York Jets who are developing rookie first-round pick Zach Wilson.

Knapp’s tenure in the Mile High City ran from 2013-16 and benefitted greatly from coaching Peyton Manning, who had joined the Broncos the year prior only to see then-offensive coordinator Mike McCoy depart for San Diego, which gave rise to Adam Gase as his replacement in Denver. That meant the Broncos had to hire a new QBs coach and Knapp was the man.

Manning went on to set single-season passing records (55 TDs/5,477 yards) in 2013 working with Gase and Knapp, records that will be extremely hard to surpass.

Knapp was also on Gary Kubiak’s staff that won Super Bowl 50 defeating the Carolina Panthers 24-10. Knapp has also coached a total of five different 4,000-yard passers: Steve Young (1998), Jeff Garcia (2000), Carson Palmer (2012), Peyton Manning (2013-14), and Matt Ryan (2018).

In 2004, while serving as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, Knapp also successfully unleashed the running skills of QB Michael Vick who became the first signal-caller in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

Jeff Sperbeck, who serves as Knapp’s agent, confirmed the distressing news to 9NEWS that his client was indeed hospitalized in a critical condition, and further information on the exact details of the accident are expected to emerge in the coming days. Meanwhile, Broncos Country and the wider football community will be united in praying for the recovery of one of the league’s most diligent and popular assistant coaches.

