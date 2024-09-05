Broncos HC Sean Payton & QB Bo Nix 'Are a Power Duo For the Future'
Just before the NFL season kicks off, NFL.com has released another round of power rankings. In this week's installment, the Denver Broncos jumped three spots, landing just outside the bottom five at No. 27.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm believes that Bo Nix and Sean Payton are a power duo for the future and that Denver could be competitive in 2024.
“Sean Payton squeezed eight wins out of a team last season that lost one game by 50 and started 1-5, doing so with a quarterback he paid to go away this offseason. That, to me, says he might do even better with a quarterback he really seems to like: Bo Nix. He's sort of been the forgotten rookie QB of the first-round six-pack, but Nix has a chance to be in the Offensive Rookie of the Year running if he can get the Broncos back into the playoffs for the first time in eight years. If the run defense improves and some of the young players heading into their second year in the system start flourishing, I wouldn't be stunned if Denver is competitive. Russell Wilson's cap hit helped sap the team of veteran depth and high-end talent, but Payton and Nix are a power duo for the future. Buy your stock now," Edholm wrote.
With Russell Wilson and his shenanigans entirely in the rearview mirror, Payton has found the quarterback who can run his system effectively. Nix has proven that he is ready to start in Denver as a rookie due to his play in training camp and preseason.
On Wednesday, Nix was named a team captain, which is a testament to how far along he is as a leader. If the hype and preseason play bleed into the regular season, it’s in the realm of possibility for him to be in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. The defense and offensive skill players need to step up and prove they are more than just potential stars but actual bonafide difference makers.
The Broncos travel to the Pacific Northwest for an early challenge against the Seattle Seahawks, whose stadium is sure to be above 100 decibels throughout the game. Nix can show that the preseason was only the beginning of the fireworks and that he’s better than the sixth quarterback from this year's draft.
The season-opener is only days away now, folks.
