Broncos Hire Former NBA Exec as Chief Technology Officer
The Denver Broncos have hired a new executive, announcing on Monday the addition of Daniel Brusilovsky as Chief Technology Officer. Formerly the Golden State Warriors' vice president of technology, Brusilovsky will be in charge of all technology services and systems for the Broncos.
That focus will include both Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit and Empower Field at Mile High. Brusilovsky now helms Denver's entire tech strategy, including operations and innovation as a member of the club's senior leadership team.
What else do we know about Brusilovsky? As V.P. of technology, he oversaw the Warriors' internal and fan-facing tech infrastructure for the previous 11 years. Those responsibilities spanned the Warriors, Golden State Valkyries (WNBA), Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League), Golden State Entertainment, Thrive City (a business center in San Francisco), and the Chase Center.
Brusilovsky is an expert in technology and he understands how to make the fan and consumer experience better. In his time with the Warriors, that included the development and roll-out of the Golden State app.
The new Broncos executive is a Bay Area native, and brings a wealth of high-level experience to the table, including the NBA All-Star Game, NBA Playoffs, NCAA March Madness, and the League of Legends World Championship, all of which he oversaw.
The Broncos' ownership group has continued to prioritize the fan experience, and Brusilovsky is the latest addition aimed at enhancing it. That fan focus began immediately upon the Walton-Penner group purchasing the Broncos.
The Walton-Penner group recently completed a $100 million upgrade to Empower Field at Mile High, including a massive new scoreboard. There has also been recent buzz about the Broncos exploring various paths for a new stadium.
There's no doubt about it; the Broncos' owners care about the fan base and are willing to invest in various ways to make it even better. The first way to do that was by improving the product on the field, which began with the hiring of head coach Sean Payton in 2023.
After drafting quarterback Bo Nix in the first round, the Broncos finally snapped their eight-year playoff drought in 2024. In every way conceivable, this franchise is trending upward.
Broncos Country has the Walton-Penner ownership group to thank for it.
