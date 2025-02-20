Mile High Huddle

Report: Broncos Hire Marwan Maalouf as Assistant STC

Maalouf reunites with and will work under new Broncos STC Darren Rizzi.

Miami Dolphins assistant special teams coach Marwan Maalouf at practice at Allianz Park in advance of the NFL International Series game between the Miami Dolphins and the Oakland Raiders.
Miami Dolphins assistant special teams coach Marwan Maalouf at practice at Allianz Park in advance of the NFL International Series game between the Miami Dolphins and the Oakland Raiders. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Denver Broncos on Wednesday hired former Minnesota Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf as their new assistant special teams coordinator, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Maalouf replaces former Broncos assistant Chris Banjo, who left for a promotion with the New York Jets last month.

Maalouf, 48, has two decades of NFL special teams coaching experience, including stints as the Indianapolis Colts (2012) and Vikings (2019-2020) coordinator. He also served as an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens (2008-2011) and Miami Dolphins (2013-2018) following multiple college stops in the early aughts.

In Denver, as noted above, Maalouf reunites with new special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who was brought aboard last week to succeed the fired Ben Kotwica.

The Broncos are beginning to fill out Sean Payton's staff after several personnel men departed at season's end. The club, however, still has yet to name a new assistant general manager, tight ends coach, inside linebackers coach, or passing game coordinator.

