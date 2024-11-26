8 Broncos in Line for a Possible Pro Bowl Nod
On Monday, fan voting opened up for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games. Fans are now able to vote online, with social media voting to start December 9.
The Pro Bowl Games replaced the original Pro Bowl, in which players demonstrate skills and take part in flag football, as opposed to a regular football game as in years past. But as with past seasons, the rosters will be determined by a combination of player, head coach and fan votes.
Regardless of what one thinks about the importance of the Pro Bowl, the Denver Broncos have multiple players who have cases to make the AFC roster. Let's take a look at those players in order of the likelihood who could make the final roster.
Patrick Surtain II | CB
The Broncos' No. 1 cornerback should have no problem making the cut. PS2 continues to play at a high level, with three interceptions on the year, along with consistent play in containing or shutting down the top wide receiver he faces.
Surtain is a top contender for Defensive Player of the Year and should now be recognized throughout the league as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, if not the best corner, period.
Quinn Meinerz | OG
Meinerz has established himself as one of the better offensive guards in the NFL. In 10 games, the fourth-year player has allowed just one sack (not including Week 12) and committed just one holding penalty while becoming arguably the best player on a quality offensive line.
Meinerz hasn't received much recognition outside of Denver for his first three seasons, even after a strong 2023 season. However, more people should be aware of his play now and that should translate to a bigger push for him to get his first Pro Bowl nod.
Nik Bonitto | OLB
After a quiet rookie season in 2022, which was followed by mostly coming off the bench in 2023, Bonitto is having a breakout season. He currently ranks third in the NFL with 10 sacks, tied with Myles Garrett and trailing Trey Hendrickson and Danielle Hunter.
To be up there with elite players like Hendrickson, Hunter and Garrett says a lot about Bonitto's play. It should hopefully be enough for Bonitto to overcome what might be a lack of name recognition and get his first Pro Bowl selection.
Garett Bolles | OT
Bolles is another reason why the Broncos offensive line has played so well. Two seasons removed from a broken leg, Bolles is having one of his best seasons as a pro.
Not including Week 12, Bolles has allowed just one sack this season. He has been called for 10 penalties, which might not help his case, but his overall play could be enough to get his second Pro Bowl berth.
Bo Nix | QB
Nix is not just in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year — he's building himself a case for the Pro Bowl. A ratio of 16 touchdowns to six interceptions should certainly help his cause, plus five more scores (four rushing/one receiving).
However, Nix has two MVP candidates to deal with in the AFC: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Also, Joe Burrow has thrown 27 touchdowns with just four picks, despite the Bengals' losing record. Still, Nix could be in line for first alternate if he keeps playing well.
Zach Allen | DL
Allen continues to be a consistent playmaker for the Broncos. He has five sacks with 21 quarterback hits and 28 pressures in 11 games.
Allen's problem is there are quite a few defensive linemen playing well in the AFC. He's had a Pro Bowl-worthy season, but he'll have to beat out some other worthy players.
Brandon Jones | S
Jones had a tough task in replacing fan favorite and previous Pro Bowl selection Justin Simmons. However, Jones has risen to the occasion, with two interceptions and multiple pass breakups.
The issue with Jones may be name recognition. Other safeties tend to dominate the conversation more and will probably get the nod. But Jones has a case to be the latest Broncos safety to make the Pro Bowl.
Courtland Sutton | WR
Sutton has 57 receptions for 744 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. While those numbers may not stand out in the NFL as a whole, he ranks high when you only look at AFC receivers (which he's competing against for a Pro Bowl spot).
Among AFC receivers only, Sutton currently ranks third in the AFC in receiving yards, fourth in touchdowns, and third in receptions. The better receivers in the NFL have been in the NFC this year, save for Ja'Marr Chase, who leads the league in receiving yards and touchdowns.
While Sutton might be a long shot to make the Pro Bowl, you can't rule him out given where he ranks in the AFC field.
