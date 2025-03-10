Report: Broncos 'In The Mix' to Sign Ex-49ers Starting LB
The Denver Broncos are "in the mix" to sign former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, The Athletic's Mike Silver reported Monday at the onset of the NFL's legal tampering period.
The Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons are also among the bidders for Greenlaw's services, according to Silver.
A 2019 fifth-round pick, Greenlaw has recorded 295 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 3.5 sacks across 64 career appearances, all in San Francisco. He was a PFWA All-Rookie selection and 56-game starter who earned favorable grades from Pro Football Focus for his run-stopping ability.
Entering his age-29 campaign, Greenlaw — who missed 15 games last year while recovering from a torn Achilles — carries some risk as he hasn't played a full NFL season since his rookie breakout. But he'd undoubtedly step into the starting role vacated by ILB Cody Barton, a free agent, and represent an upgrade on his predecessor.
Spotrac projects Greenlaw earning $6.2 million in average annual salary on his next deal.
In addition to Greenlaw, the Broncos are also working to sign 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday.
