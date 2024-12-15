Broncos Unveil Inactives vs. Colts | Levi Wallace a Healthy Scratch
The Denver Broncos have heard the fan base's lament about beleaguered cornerback Levi Wallace, it would seem. After Wallace's unfortunate performance filling in for injured starter Riley Moss in Week 13, he'll be a healthy scratch in the Broncos' Week 15 tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
The Broncos released their inactives on Sunday:
- Zach Wilson | QB
- Riley Moss | CB
- Levi Wallace | CB
- Levelle Bailey | LB
- Nick Gargiulo | OL
- Frank Crum | OT
- Eyioma Uwazurike | DL
Kris Abrams-Draine, come on down! We can't be certain that the rookie fifth-rounder will take the lion's share of the No. 2 cornerback snaps vs. the Colts, but it's trending that way after Abrams-Draine garnered 12 snaps vs. the Cleveland Browns when the Broncos finally benched Wallace.
Damarri Mathis could also be in line for more snaps vs. the Colts. Either way, Wallace's healthy-scratch status will come as a welcome relief to a vast swath of Broncos Country.
Here's a look at the Colts' inactives:
- Ashton Dulin | WR
- Sam Ehlinger | QB
- Darren Hall | S
- Isaiah Land | DE
- Atonio Mafi | OG
