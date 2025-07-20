Broncos’ Interior Offensive Line Depth a Lingering Question Mark
While the Denver Broncos have a solid starting offensive line, even with areas for improvement, their depth is mainly unknown. They have had their depth at offensive tackle see the field, so the bigger questions lie with the interior unit.
Alex Palczewski and Matt Peart both saw the field last year at tackle, but Palczewski is a versatile blocker. After last year's preseason, Palczewski is viewed as a guard more so than a tackle.
Either way, the rest of the depth is a mystery, as they have rarely seen the field. The only player who has is Alex Forstyh, as he stepped in when Luke Wattenberg missed time with an injury. That action for Forsyth was inconsistent at best.
While he was a better run blocker than Wattenberg, he was significantly worse in pass protection. Although his experience is limited, and there is always room for improvement, there is at least some idea of what Forsyth brings.
Calvin Throckmorton also has experience, although not with the Broncos, having played only three snaps with the team. He does have almost 2,000 total snaps on offense coming with four other teams in his career, so he is also a known quantity to an extent.
The other two non-rookies are Nick Garguilo and Will Sherman. Garguilo is a second-year player, and Sherman has managed to stick around, but neither of them has seen the field in the regular season, making them unknown quantities.
Then you have an abundance of undrafted free agents with Clay Webb, Xavier Truss, Marques Cox, and Joe Michalski. Both Truss and Cox are listed as tackles, but they have the versatility to play inside, similar to Palczewski.
Even with the hype surrounding Webb, who went undrafted due to a since-resolved legal issue, and Truss, who has rare size, they are still unknowns. Preseason and training camp are going to be pivotal for both of them if they are going to make a case to make the 53-man roster.
Since the offensive line isn’t a rotated position, it is both a good thing and a bad thing to have uncertainty with your depth players. It is a good thing because that means your starters are staying healthy, but a bad thing because you don’t know what you have in case of injury, or for potential starting ability.
That makes preseason and training camp so vital for depth players on the offensive line, because that is the best opportunity they have to show what they can do. With the question they have about their depth on the offensive line, especially at the interior positions, they need to get answers this preseason.
Even with a set starting unit this year, and they have remained relatively healthy, it is hard to bet on that being sustained, given how freak injuries can occur at any time. On top of that, they could be looking for at least two new starters for next season, and when they don’t know what they have, it can lead to issues.
Luke Wattenberg is set to be a free agent, and Ben Powers is overpaid, and they can get out of his deal after this year. Those reasons are why the Broncos must determine what they have in terms of depth on the offensive line, especially at the interior positions.