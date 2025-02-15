Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin Predicted to Achieve Greatness in 2025
Most of the offseason buzz has centered on the Denver Broncos running back needs. But what if the Broncos already have that guy under contract?
According to some bold predictions from Pro Football Network, that guy is Jaleel McLaughlin. In fact, PFN projects McLaughlin to total 1,000 rushing yards and 500 yards receiving in 2025. That would be extraordinary for the Broncos to get, and it is fittingly a bold prediction.
“There were four running backs in 2024 (minimum 100 carries) who project to be the featured back in 2025 and reached the 40-13 club (40% of carries gained 5+ yards and 13% gained 10+)," PFN wrote. "The names on that list?"
Per PFN, Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bucky Irving, and McLaughlin are the names on that list.
That's excellent running back company, but McLaughlin wasn’t precisely the featured back. He shared carries with Javonte Williams, Tyler Badie, and Audric Estime throughout the season, which raises a direct issue with McLaughlin's ability to hit those goals.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Ever since signing with the Broncos as a college free agent in 2023, McLaughlin has been a fan favorite. He's exceeded expectations and still seems to have more waiting to show. However, he will need to show more consistency in 2025 if he wants to hit those lofty marks ascribed to him by PFN. They aren’t without reasoning, though.
PFN is projecting McLaughlin to become Sean Payton's new Alvin Kamara in Denver. It makes sense, as Payton had so much success with Kamara in New Orleans. However, Kamara broke 1,500 scrimmage yards three times under Payton with the New Orleans Saints and never once broke 1,000 yards rushing. PFN is projecting McLaughlin to do something Kamara never did, which is a bold prediction indeed.
It also ignores Payton's history of running back usage in his career. He has used two backs at the top almost always instead of one primary back.
Payton's first year as head coach in New Orleans was Deuce McCallister and Reggie Bush. Then it was Bush and Pierre Thomas, and others in Year 2, and Payton continued using a few different backs for multiple years.
Then, in 2011, Payton had Darren Sproles, Thomas, and Mark Ingram, and that trio remained until 2014, when Khiry Robinson joined the fold. See the trend?
In all those years, Payton only had three 1,000-yard rushers. The fact that Payton uses running backs as a committee or for specific roles makes it difficult for them to achieve the feat that has been predicted for McLaughlin.
PFN is predicting an increased role for McLaughlin to explain the stats. However, it's doubtful his role will see such a massive change to where he becomes a primary receiver out of the backfield. It isn’t impossible, though, especially as the Broncos are set to move on from Javonte Williams, but it's unlikely.
Williams was the sixth-most-targeted running back in the NFL last season with 68 passes intended for him, and with him likely gone in free agency, those throws must go elsewhere. McLaughlin had 26 targets, which was among the NFL's lowest. Maybe he can pick up the slack, but the odds are the Broncos will go elsewhere.
The Takeaway
This is a bold prediction for McLaughlin, and Broncos Country should be shocked and blown away if it happens. If it does, it likely means the Broncos have an excellent 2025 season.
It's worth remembering there is a reason why running back is viewed as such a priority for the Broncos this offseason, and it's because the room didn’t cut it last year. That included McLaughlin.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!