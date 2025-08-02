Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin Sheds Light on 12-Pound Weight Gain
The Denver Broncos have an interesting roster battle shaping up at running back. One week into training camp, J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey seem to have the upperhand atop the depth chart, but the Broncos also have a grip of young incumbents refusing to go quietly into that good night.
Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson have each had their days, while fullback Michael Burton remains a valuable piece of the offensive puzzle for Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Following Day 7's practice, McLaughlin took the podium, complimenting Dobbins and forecasting the 2025 season for his fellow running backs.
“J.K. has been doing a really great job of being a leader, and he’s a really great football player. RJ is doing an awesome job," McLaughlin said. "He’s a great football player and he’s going to be great. We have the guys who were already in the room. [We have] me, Audric, Blake, ‘TB’ (Badie), and also Mike Burton. It’ll be a great year.”
The Broncos finished as the 16th-best rushing offense last season, but when you remove quarterback Bo Nix's 430 yards, it casts the running back room in a much harsher light. Javonte Williams was the lead back last year, but he's now cashing his checks in Dallas. That's for the best.
The Broncos replaced Williams with a second-round draft choice in Harvey, and signed the young veteran Dobbins back in June for good measure. The Broncos want to see more explosiveness from their run game, and with the addition of the wide zone in this training camp's offensive install, Payton is going to need the horses to operate it.
Not everyone is convinced that McLaughlin is a part of the solution to the Broncos' rushing problems of yesteryear, but Payton went to bat for him following Thursday's practice, especially highlighting the third-year back's growing value in the passing game.
“I think he [McLaughlin] continues to work on the passing game element relative to what he does. I think he’s a change-of-pace runner," Payton said of McLaughlin. "He’s got really good quickness and agility. You don’t get to appreciate him until it’s tackle, and then you appreciate him because he didn’t get tackled."
When the Broncos added McLaughlin from the undrafted ranks in 2023, few expected him to make a serious dent in the running back pecking order, but he quickly earned Payton's respect, and made the 53-man roster out of camp. McLaughlin followed that up by again making the roster in 2024, rushing for 496 yards and a touchdown on just 113 carries (4.4 avg).
That yards-per-carry average in comparison to Williams' 3.7 last year hints that the Broncos may have left meat on the bone by not playing McLaughlin more. However, at 187 pounds, the durability issue comes into question, which is part of why the 5-foot-7 McLaughlin added upwards of 12 pounds this offseason, claiming on Friday to be at 199 pounds, though he says he's faster than ever.
That weight gain could help encourage the coaches to keep McLaughlin on the field more moving forward. But to fully maximize a role in Payton's offense, McLaughlin has worked tremendously hard on his receiving chops, even buying a Jugs machine for his garage at home to work on his hands.
Very few expected McLaughlin to have the staying power that he's had as a pro. Payton marveled at McLaughlin's penchant for defying expectations since he arrived in Denver as an undrafted rookie, making it clear that it's the 53-man roster or bust.
"I can remember the first time in San Francisco where we’re thinking this is going to be a good young practice squad developmental back, and a hundred some yards later," Payton said of McLaughlin. "He’s not going to get to any practice squad. So I think you appreciate, and it gets back to that position, you get to see a little bit more when it’s tackle and their yards after contact. How do they go down—all those other things.”
Again, McLaughlin has worked hard to become more of a weapon for his head coach and quarterback as a receiver out of the backfield. At the end of the day, he's looking to compete and do his level best whenever the Broncos call his number, even if that's as the third or fourth guy in Payton's running-back-by-committee attack.
“I’m just going to do what I can do every time I get into the game, that’s all I’m focused on," McLaughlin said on Saturday. "Also learn from these guys. All of these guys in our running back room are going to be great. I can tell you that, somehow and some way. I’m learning from these guys as well, [we’re] competing and it’s been great.”