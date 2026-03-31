Broncos GM Sends Clear Signal on RB Plan Ahead of Draft

The Denver Broncos re-signed J.K. Dobbins to a two-year deal a couple of weeks ago, and they have RJ Harvey returning for his second year. Could the running back position still be viewed as a need internally at Broncos HQ?

On Monday, GM George Paton made it clear that running back is still on the brain for Denver.

"We are going to be looking in the draft, and we are going to be looking after the draft," Paton said on Monday from the annual NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, AZ. "We are always looking. We didn’t sign J.K. until like May or June last year. We feel good with where we are at right now."

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It was actually mid-June when the Broncos first signed Dobbins. He arrived in time to close out mandatory minicamp before the Broncos hit the six-week NFL summer, right before training camp.

Fast forward to this offseason, and the Broncos have also re-signed Jaleel McLaughlin and tendered the exclusive-rights-free-agent, Tyler Badie. However, as excited as the Broncos are to get Dobbins back in the fold, and no matter how optimistic they are that he'll finally stay healthy for a full season, they can't bank on it.

Busy Talking to RBs

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

That's why the Broncos have met with all the top running backs in the 2026 NFL draft class, and why they'll be looking at the end of April. With a first or third-round pick, though, if the Broncos want to get one of the better running backs in the class, they may have to circle No. 62 overall.

It's unlikely, but Notre Dame's Jadarian Price could be there late in Round 2. Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. is projected to go somewhere in the late-60s, early-70s, so there's a distinct possibility there for Denver.

However, No. 62 overall might be a little rich for the next-best guy for Denver: Washington's Jonah Coleman . The Broncos have met formally with all three backs I've listed here, with an additional meeting with Coleman coming soon.

RB1: Harvey's Not Quite There Yet

The Broncos need to have a plan in place for the possibility that Dobbins misses time. Even if — best-case scenario — it's only one or two games, the Broncos need a running back to help take the first and second-down load off of Harvey's shoulders.

Harvey is already an explosive playmaker. But he lacks that down-to-down consistency, as evidenced by his play from Week 11 on last season, after Dobbins went down.

Imagine a Broncos backfield with Dobbins, Harvey, and, say, Washington. Throw either McLaughlin or Badie in there as the fourth running back on the 53-man roster, with one of them likely being kept around on the practice squad, and we'd be talking about one of the best rooms in the NFL.

But that's if the Broncos draft one of the top-five backs in the 2026 class. That fifth guy in the pecking order? Nebraska's Emmett Johnson, who almost certainly wouldn't be in consideration at No. 62.

Even Coleman is projected to be a third-rounder. Johnson is viewed pre-draft as a fourth-round running back, and he's the fifth-best prospect at the position. Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love is the only sure-fire first-rounder this year.

One additional name that'll be in the training camp mix this year is Cody Schrader, whom the Broncos signed late last season. They brought him back on a futures contract in January, so he'll at least get the chance to compete for a roster spot.

The Vulnerability

The Broncos really like their running back room, but Dobbins's injury history creates a vulnerability that has to be addressed, even if the team fully expects Harvey to continue ascending as a ball-carrier.

“We like the backs. RJ is just going to keep getting better. What did he have, 12 touchdowns? He’s an explosive player and an explosive receiver out of the backfield," Paton said of Harvey. "[He’s] a matchup problem. He is going to get better as a runner. He got better as the year went on. Then you have Badie, and you have Jaleel, and we have Cody Schrader, who we like."

It'll be fun to see how the running back room takes shape. For now, though, all eyes are on the 2026 draft. The Broncos have seven total selections, and it's safe to assume that at least one of them will be spent on a running back.