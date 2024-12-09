Report: Broncos Work Out Former Lions CB Jerry Jacobs
Fresh off their bye week, the Denver Broncos are eyeing some help in their secondary, working out former Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs on Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
Jacobs is a candidate to sign to the Broncos' practice squad, according to the Denver Gazette.
A 2021 undrafted free agent, Jacobs (5-11, 203) started 29 games across three seasons with the Lions, totaling 116 solo tackles, 23 pass deflections, and four interceptions. He joined the Los Angeles Rams in July and was waived in August with an injury settlement.
"Stout and muscular with a build that is better suited for safety than cornerback," reads his NFL.com scouting profile. "Jacobs has played press man and zone but lacks the top-end speed and agility to handle man duties as a pro. He has decent eyes from zone and gets downhill quickly to strike and finish before things can get started. While there will be a temptation to try him at safety, his inconsistencies as an open-field tackler could complicate matters."
Jacobs' tryout comes on the heels of Denver's Week 13 victory over the Cleveland Browns in which the defense allowed nearly 500 passing yards — 235 yards alone to former Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who repeatedly torched Broncos backup corner Levi Wallace.
“It’s what we talked about after the game," head coach Sean Payton said Monday. "Obviously there are things when the game ends that you look back on and say, ‘We would’ve done this differently.’ It’s finding a way to get your best players against their top receiver. There were a handful of things—not just on defense, but in all three phases—that we would’ve done differently, and we have to learn from that.”
With Wallace likely in the doghouse and starting CB Riley Moss continuing to work through a knee injury, the playoff-pushing Broncos may add Jacobs as an insurance policy behind Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, and Kris Abrams-Draine.
