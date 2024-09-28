Broncos at Jets: 5 Bold Predictions
The Denver Broncos are looking for their second win as they take on the New York Jets on the road. It will be a tough ask, but coming off a win means the Broncos will be riding with confidence.
In Tampa, the Broncos also achieved one of my bold predictions, and it was a big positive. My predictions for the Broncos are much more positive this week, and achieving them will help them get home with a 2-2 record on the season. Then, the schedule gets a little easier.
Let’s dive into this week's bold predictions for Broncos-Jets.
Bo Nix Goes Off
After a confidence game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nix and the Broncos offense keep it up. Sean Payton has found plays that work and ones that can counter the pressure the Jets can bring. Even with receivers struggling to get open, Nix can attack the defense and move the ball through the air.
The Jets allow only 150.7 passing yards per game, the fourth-lowest in the NFL this season and the eighth-lowest passing EPA. What makes New York's passing defense so tricky is the same thing as the Broncos: their pass rush.
The Jets have the second-highest pressure rate this season, but their time to pressure is 2.67 seconds. With the Broncos figuring out their quicker passing game against the Buccaneers, that will be their avenue to success for this prediction.
Prediction: Bo Nix throws for over 300 yards, two touchdowns, and 75-plus rushing yards.
Broncos Rusher Breaks 100-Yard Mark
This prediction isn’t as bold, as the Jets have had severe issues stopping the run this season. They've allowed the 10th-highest rushing yard per game at 129.3 (3.3 yards more than the Broncos' season average) and have the lowest run stuff rate at 9.9%. The Jets are tied for the fifth-most runs of 10-plus yards, and teams have averaged 4.8 yards per rush.
The inconsistency of the Broncos’ running game makes this prediction quite bold. The Broncos average 99.7 rushing yards per game, the 12th lowest, as is their rushing EPA.
On top of that, the Broncos are barely in the top half (14th) in the lowest run-stuff rate allowed at 15.3%. If Denver's offensive line and running backs can find consistency against the aggressive Jets defense, Tyler Badie should get over 100 yards, as he is the one Payton should be looking toward with the hot hands running the ball.
Prediction: Badie gets the first 100-yard rushing game in his career.
Broncos Double A-Rod's Sack Total
The Jets have done an excellent job protecting Aaron Rodgers, while the Broncos have done a great job getting to opposing quarterbacks. The Jets are the immovable object against the Broncos' unstoppable force.
The weak link for the Jets has been their left tackle, who has a fault on 43.8% of pressures on Rodgers, the second-highest in the NFL. This is a chance for Nik Bonitto to emerge even more as a player, with Baron Browning on injured reserve. Bonitto had a successful game against Tampa's Tristan Wirfs.
If Morgan Moses isn’t good to go, that opens the door for Jonathon Cooper. The Jets' interior of the line has done well, including holding Jeffery Simmons to zero pressures.
So this could be tough for Zach Allen and the Broncos' other down linemen. The Broncos need Bonitto and Cooper to help spread the line and create opportunities for the linemen. With tight coverage, the Broncos manage to get home often.
Prediction: The Broncos sack Rodgers at least five times (he's only been sacked five times in three games).
Jets' Run Game Fails to Take Off
The Jets' running game hasn’t taken off this season, as they are barely over 100 rushing yards per game. Where the Broncos' pass rush against the Jets' pass blocking is the unstoppable force against the unmoveable object, this is the stoppable force against the moveable object. The Jets can’t consistently run the ball, while the Broncos' defense has struggled to stop the run consistently.
Braelon Allen has succeeded in a limited count, but his rushing style plays into the Broncos' strengths against the run. Breece Hall has struggled, but his running style attacks where the Broncos have struggled.
The injury to Alex Singleton creates more pressure on the Broncos' defense to stop the run. Despite that, the Broncos find a way to get it done and keep the Jets from controlling the game's tempo.
Prediction: Broncos hold the Jets under 70 rushing yards total.
Yellow Laundry Rains Down at MetLife
The Jets have some personal feelings about this game, though not as much as they did last year. In Week 5, the Jets were penalized nine times, while the Broncos only drew four flags.
The Jets have been more disciplined this year, with 18 penalties in three games, the 15th-fewest this season. That said, some emotions come out against the Broncos, leading to mistakes and penalties. Once again, they get flagged at least twice as much as the Broncos.
In their last four matchups, the Broncos have been penalized 22 times, compared to 39 times for the Jets, eight times for the Broncos, and 20 times for the Jets in their last two.
Prediction: The Jets get flagged for twice as many penalties as the Broncos.
