Broncos Get Good News on Potential Free-Agent Safety Target
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is too driven and experienced to get caught sleeping at the wheel this offseason. After constructing a playoff-worthy roster over his first two years in Denver, Payton will likely be laser-focused on his mission to add more pieces to propel the Broncos further into the competitive mix.
While the Broncos' needs on the offensive side tend to garner the most fan interest, the reality is that turning a very good defense into an elite unit isn't that far out of reach and will be required to take that next step in the playoffs. Inside linebacker has been suggested as a primary area of concern this offseason, with both Justin Strnad and Cody Barton set to become free agents.
Team captain Alex Singleton will also be making his return from a serious knee injury, but Payton would be remiss to only concentrate on upgrading his flagging linebacker corps. The safety position also has some nagging concerns hanging over it. The expectation is that Denver will pursue an upgrade over incumbent starter P.J. Locke.
One free-agent name that has been consistently attached to the Broncos is pending Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, a player whom NFL.com's Judy Battista feels will have a brisk market for his services soon. Ironically, it could be said that Holland's down year, which NFL.com has documented, was largely due to Vic Fangio's departure.
Fangio left Miami to coordinate the Philadelphia Eagles defense last year, and it was a significant loss for the Dolphins — one they failed to overcome under new coordinator Anthony Weaver.
Holland clearly thrived playing under the defensive wizardry of the 66-year-old Fangio, and the general consensus is that a change of scenery and scheme would benefit the former Oregon Ducks star.
Placing the franchise tag on Holland is a route still available to Dolphins GM Chris Grier. However, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Miami is 'not expected' to exert franchise control over its Canadian-born safety.
Holland is going to hit the market. Furthermore, Wolfe has banged the drum for the notable upside Holland would bring to any team willing to fork out the dollars to sign him.
"This is a guy who was a three-time captain in Miami and an explosive playmaker," Wolfe said of Holland. "The last year and a half he's been banged up, hasn't played his best ball, but somebody's going to get a guy, under 25, still ready to make that playmaking ability."
It's also worth noting the familiarity Holland has wiuth Broncos safety Brandon Jones. Holland and Jones played together in Miami before the Broncos signed the latter last offseason. In theory, if the duo were to be reunited in Denver and Holland could get back to full health, the duo could hit the ground running due to their experience together, and communication.
It's no stretch to believe that landing Holland could immediately provide Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph with perhaps the premier run-defending safety partnership in the league. The trouble is, while the match seems ideal, Holland is the top-rated safety on the market and might well command a salary somewhere in the region of $25 million per season, per Spotrac.
So, is it time for Broncos GM George Paton to splash the cash Holland's way, or hold steady and draft for the future?
