Report: Broncos to Target Former Saints TE in Free Agency
Confirming the NFL's worst-kept secret, league insider Tony Pauline recently reported the Denver Broncos are interested in signing former New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson when unrestricted free agency opens next week.
"Tight end is a position of need for the Denver Broncos, who are often mocked for either Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland in the first round," Pauline wrote Sunday from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "I’m told they may address the position during free agency and sign Juwan Johnson, who is up for free agency after playing with the Saints since 2020."
A reunion with Broncos head coach Sean Payton has long seemed probable — if not inevitable — for Johnson, who spent two years playing under Payton in New Orleans. Primarily a backup, he caught 17 passes over that span, four of which went for touchdowns.
Undrafted in 2020, Johnson quietly enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, recording career-highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (548) while finishing as Pro Football Focus' No. 28 TE among 74 qualifiers.
The 6-foot-4, 231-pound Johnson is one of the best available players at his position, a high-floor appeasement to Payton's quench for an offensive "Joker." It's a potential marriage that makes too much sense not to come together.
“I just want to be somewhere where I’m wanted and valued and that’s my biggest thing,’’ he told 9NEWS' Mike Klis in February. “If it happens to be Denver, then it will be Denver."
Spotrac projects Johnson drawing $10.1 million annually on a free-agent deal. The Broncos, with nearly $41 million in salary-cap space, are expected to add multiple TEs this offseason, likely pairing a veteran acquisition with a rookie draft pick.
The NFL's legal tampering period kicks off Monday, followed by Wednesday's official start of the new league year.
