Broncos' Key Position Battles to Watch in Preseason Game 2 vs. Packers
Game 2 of the NFL preseason is the week in which players can earn themselves a starting job or strengthen their case to make the final cut.
While a few Denver Broncos starting spots are settled, others are up for grabs. For those that are, one would expect that decisions will be made in the days following Sunday’s preseason game at home against the Green Bay Packers.
Let’s look at the biggest positional battles going into Game 2 and what we should expect.
Who’s the Starting QB?
Let’s begin with the obvious one. In Game 1, all three Broncos quarterbacks were solid, but first-round pick Bo Nix got a lot of attention for how he handled himself on the field. While it wasn’t a great performance, Nix showed he wanted to earn the starting job.
Nix is expected to start against the Packers, meaning he’ll play more with the first team. If he turns in another solid performance, it would be no surprise if Sean Payton names Nix the starter to open the regular season.
That would leave the backup job up for grabs. Jarrett Stidham, who started Game 1, was solid and the interception he had wasn’t his fault. But Zach Wilson was solid, too, and took an important step toward staying in the mix for the backup job. Expect this battle to come down to Week Three.
How Does the WR Depth Take Shape?
Four Broncos are likely in on the wide receiver depth chart: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Tim Patrick, and Josh Reynolds. That leaves two spots, but there are several receivers who are making a case.
Jalen Virgil did the most to help his cause in Game 1, thanks to his play on special teams and in the return game. And while Devaughn Vele didn’t have any highlight reel plays like he has in practice, he showed enough to be in the conversation for a spot on the 53-man roster.
The Broncos moved up in the fourth round to select Troy Franklin but he has been progressing slowly. While it’s not likely the Broncos would waive him, Virgil and Vele are making their pushes for the final receiver spots. And while I have the Broncos keeping six receivers, one can’t rule out the possibility that the Broncos keep seven.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Who Locks Down the Center Position?
While one can understand skepticism regarding Luke Wattenberg, he did well for himself in Game 1. It appears that Zach Strief’s coaching has done a lot for the third-year player, as he clearly has the lead for the starting job.
Meanwhile, Sam Mustipher was solid while Alex Forsyth struggled. While it’s just one week, Forsyth now finds himself in a fight to remain on the 53-man roster. Some may not have expected that after the talk about Forsyth snapping the ball to former Oregon teammate Nix this season.
Another good week for Wattenberg likely means he claims the starting job. Meanwhile, Forsyth must step up his game if he wants to beat out Mustipher for a roster spot.
How Does Eyioma Uwazurike Look?
Uwazurike missed the 2023 season after he was suspended for violating the NFL’s policy about gambling. He’s been reinstated but didn’t play in Game 1.
Several younger defensive linemen did well for themselves and might have the lead on backup spots on the D-line. That means Week Two is the time for Uwazurike to impress, because he will likely see game action for the first time this preseason.
I currently have Uwazurike down as a practice squad candidate, but he could change that if he stands out against the Packers.
Will the Linebacker Pairing Take Shape?
In Game 1, Alex Singleton showed why he is a starter on this team, while neither Cody Barton nor Jonas Griffith — the two who are battling for the start opposite Singleton — distinguished himself.
Ideally, either Barton or Griffith will separate himself and show that he should be the other lead linebacker. A the very least, the Broncos need to get a better idea of who is in the lead going into Week Three.
While it won’t be easy to replace Josey Jewell, the Broncos do need some idea about who will be that guy. Both Barton and Griffith will get their chance to show he’s the one.
What Will Things Look Like at Cornerback?
Obviously, Patrick Surtain II has his spot nailed down. Jaquan McMillan is clearly the lead guy at nickel back. But other spots remain up for grabs.
Riley Moss has taken the lead for the No. 2 corner spot opposite Surtain and Game 2 will be his chance to close the deal. Kris Abrams-Draine had a good showing as well and another strong performance should ensure himself a 53-man roster spot.
Meanwhile, it’s time for third-year player Damaris Mathis to step forward and improve his situation. This would include special teams, because while Tremon Smith is good in that department, he’s a liability on defense. But time is running out for Mathis to get back on track.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!