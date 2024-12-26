3 Keys to Broncos Beating Bengals & Clinching a Playoff Berth
The 9-6 Denver Broncos will have another opportunity to clinch their first playoff berth since 2015 with a win over the 7-8 Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. It'll be Denver's final road game of the 2024 regular season.
The Broncos are coming off a disappointing 34-27 Week 16 loss to the 9-6 Los Angeles Chargers, who currently possess the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs with two games left this year. Meanwhile, the Bengals are surging after a 24-6 home-field win over the Cleveland Browns and are riding a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s contest against the Broncos at Paycor Stadium.
For the Broncos, a win means they’re in the postseason tournament, while the Bengals need to win out, along with Denver losing the last two games this season. This tilt will be one of three NFL games played on Saturday, including another scrap with AFC playoff implications between the lowly New England Patriots and the Chargers at Foxboro.
The Broncos can ill-afford to choke away another excellent opportunity to punch their ticket to the playoffs and if they 'unlock' these three keys to victory, they’ll leave Ohio with a glorious and historic win. Let's dive in.
Cut to the Chase, PS2
Without question, one of the biggest storylines coming into this Week 17 game for Denver will be the return of second-year cornerback Riley Moss to the Broncos starting lineup after practicing in full this week. The 24-year-old defender has been sidelined with a knee injury since Week 12. On Saturday, Moss will likely be defending Bengals wideouts Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas, who’ve combined for 13 touchdowns and 60 first downs this season.
However, the premier matchup of the day comes between arguably the NFL’s most talented receiver — Ja’Marr Chase — squaring off against the NFL's most elite cornerback — Patrick Surtain II.
Chase is in his fourth season out of LSU and leads Cincinnati in targets (146), receptions (108), receiving yards (1,510), touchdowns (16), and first downs (67). A college teammate of Joe Burrow with the Tigers, Chase is averaging over 100 receiving yards per game this season, reaching career bests in every statistical category of his short NFL career.
Meanwhile, ‘PS2’ is proving why he’s the best lockdown cornerback in the NFL, allowing a 39.1 passer rating when targeted this season. For reference, an opposing QB's passer rating would be higher if the ball was thrown into the ground on each pass intended for Surtain (39.6), proving the effectiveness of his elite coverage.
Surtain has been equally efficient as a tackler with 31 solo tackles recorded and 10 defensive stops, in addition to allowing just 8.3 yards per completion with four interceptions this season. If Vance Joseph’s defense has any hope of derailing Burrow and the Bengals, it starts with Surtain taking away the QB's best friend and most dangerous weapon in Cincinnati.
Pretender or Contender? Payton & Nix Aim to Answer
Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is on the verge of shattering all expectations of his first season in the NFL if he can lead the team to its first playoff berth since 2015. The 9-6 Broncos are guaranteed to finish the 2024 regular season with a winning record, something they haven’t done since 2016 when they finished 9-7 under Gary Kubiak.
It's been exciting to see Nix defy expectations in Year 1, but head coach Sean Payton and his handpicked, No. 12 overall draft pick from Oregon desperately need to earn a signature win against the playoff-caliber Bengals on Saturday in a hostile environment that Cincinnati dubs ‘The Jungle.’
Burrow leads the NFL in passing yards (4,229 yards) and touchdowns (39), with eight interceptions in 15 games. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Pro Bowler and 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year achieved championship success in college, as well as winning the Heisman Trophy.
That has translated to the NFL. In 2021, Burrow led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. His accolades, accomplishments, and, most importantly, his ability to lead and win football games make him one of the most dangerous opponents the Broncos will face this season.
It'll be critical for Payton to unleash and trust his 24-year-old rookie quarterback to continue his impressive pace, completing 64.3% of his passes for 3,235 yards and 22 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions. Against a Bengals defense that allows approximately 26.2 points per game (ranked No. 28), Nix must shine.
Look for Nix to find multiple receivers underneath amid a sneaky and unsuspecting dink-and-dunk offense before going deep down-field to wideouts Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. The adage, ‘scared money doesn’t make money,’ applies to this roller coaster of a Broncos offense that must be willing to live and die by the sword that Payton and Nix have chosen to wield.
Withstand the One-Man Wrecking Crew
Bengals eighth-year defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been on the verge of committing felonious assault on the football field throughout the 2024 regular season, making him the undisputed NFL sack leader with two games to go.
Drafted by Sean Payton's former New Orleans Saints in the third round (2017-20), the 6-foot-4, 270-pounder has 13.5 sacks this season and plays with a ferociously high level of effort and aggression that allows him to punish opposing QBs.
The dark horse Defensive Player of the Year candidate has amassed 28 solo tackles, 26 defensive stops, 72 total pressures, 30 QB hits, three batted passes, and two forced fumbles. What Hendrickson lacks in natural athleticism and finesse, he makes up for in brute strength, highly intelligent football acumen, and intense level of preparation.
Hendrickson could be without three of his defensive line teammates. Joseph Ossai (illness) and Sheldon Rankins (illness) are listed as questionable on this week’s final injury report. Sam Hubbard has been ruled out.
The Broncos' offensive line will be looking to bounce back from allowing three sacks over the last two games. Nix has only been sacked 22 times this season in 15 games, with Denver’s O-line boasting five sack-less games, leading to the rookie's clean bill of health and mobility.
Still, Nix’s O-line has allowed 11 sacks in its last seven games, which could indicate that the rookie needs to start scrambling and moving more, while Payton would be wise to call more designed QB runs.
I’d be shocked if Nix walked away without being sacked in Cincinnati, but if Denver’s starting five doesn’t prioritize blocking Hendrickson's one-man wrecking crew, it could be an extraordinarily long and overwhelming day for the Broncos offense.
