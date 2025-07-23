Broncos Kick Off Training Camp With Expectations Set 'Pretty High'
It's safe to say that Denver Broncos training camp has begun. The rookie class reported to training camp last week, and the veterans arrived on Tuesday, kicking off a six-month season of Broncos football.
The practices won't start until Friday, which marks the "Back Together Weekend" at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. But it's safe to say that training camp is underway.
We heard from Broncos All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II and right tackle Mike McGlinchey on Tuesday, and one common theme between them was a shared confidence in second-year quarterback Bo Nix. After seeing how quickly this team has been rebuilt under the combined efforts of GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton, it feels like the Broncos could be entering a championship window, even if it's the early stages.
McGlinchey is confident, but he's not looking to get out over his skis on the expectation front.
“(Laughs) I mean, we haven't even practiced yet," McGlinchey said on Tuesday regarding whether the Broncos are a championship-level team. "We certainly feel like we could be, but we have to put in the work day in and day out. We're obviously very excited about what we have here."
For Surtain's part, like McGlinchey, he's not shirking away from high expectations. But in order to meet them, he's keeping his focus on a 24-hour goal.
“You want to set expectations pretty high. You can't allow yourself to waver from the fact that we have a lot of goals to accomplish as a team," Surtain said on Tuesday. "We're just going to take it day-by-day in training camp, and just keep on sharpening iron, sharpening our toolbox, and keep on getting better out here on the gridiron.”
Rebuild Ahead of Schedule
What the Broncos achieved in 2024 is frankly what I expected to see in 2025. This will be Payton's third season as head coach, and Nix's second, and that's when I saw the Broncos finally breaking through and getting off the sub-.500 schneid.
I'm not even sure the Broncos truly expected to be a playoff team last year, but when an organization hits on a quarterback, and he's teamed up with the right head coach, magical and mystical things can unfold. Payton and Nix were seemingly made for each other, with the young quarterback often being compared to the great Drew Brees before the 2024 NFL draft.
The Broncos finished as a top-10 scoring offense last season with Nix as a rookie. With the offseason additions of free-agent tight end Evan Engram and running back J.K. Dobbins, as well as the drafting of second-round ball-carrier RJ Harvey and third-round wideout Pat Bryant, the Broncos have provided Nix with the necessary upgrades to not only avoid the sophomore slump, but to continue his ascension as one of the NFL's most exciting young quarterbacks.
Throw into that mix a top-five defense that led the league in sacks — a unit that's returning almost all of its starters — and it's easy to see why the local press is asking about championships. The rich only got richer this offseason, as the Broncos signed former All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga and coveted linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency, drafting cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round.
Darren Rizzi was hired as special teams coordinator to ensure that Denver's third phase continues to be a strength under Payton. The Broncos had five players selected to the A.P.'s All-Pro team last season, which was the most for the club since the 1990s, one of whom was returner Marvin Mims Jr. Rizzi is excited to get his hands on such a dynamic playmaker, and with the NFL's new(ish) kickoff rules, he expects Mims to get even "more opportunities" as a returner.
Ascension Awaits
All signs point to the Broncos continuing to ascend and contend with the AFC's elite handful of teams, like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals return to marquee status this season. The Broncos get to rematch Burrow and company in Week 4 at Mile High on Monday Night Football.
Much depends on the Broncos' quarterback. Such is the nature of the NFL game. As Nix goes, so follows the team, which is why there have been misgivings about a dreaded sophomore slump.
The antidote to such a year-two regression is continuity on both the coaching and personnel level. The Broncos have that in spades, and the ace up their sleeve is Payton's proven stewardship when it comes to Nix.
It's going to be a fun year.