Broncos' New STC Predicts 'More Opportunities' for Marvin Mims Jr.
New Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi has long been an admirer of Marvin Mims Jr. During his time in the same role with the New Orleans Saints, Rizzi would often cite Mims' film in special teams study with his players.
Now, Rizzi gets to coach Mims and he's thrilled.
“He’s a player that I’ve always admired," Rizzi said of Mims on Wednesday. "We watched him from afar, obviously played against the Broncos last year and had a chance to study him. He’s a guy that seemed to show up on the plays of the week film every week. We would show our players great special teams plays from around the league, so I’ve always admired him."
A veteran special teams coach, Rizzi took over as interim head coach in New Orleans last year after Dennis Allen was fired. Rizzi had many Saints veterans pounding the table for him to be the permanent guy, but it ended up going to Kellen Moore.
Rizzi was in high demand around the league, but he chose the Broncos and the opportunity to reunite with Sean Payton.
“I just think it was an easy match," Rizzi said of Payton. "Obviously, having worked for Sean for three years and having been under him, learned. We’re on the same page with a lot of things."
Payton identified Mims in the 2023 draft, investing a second-round pick in the former Oklahoma star. But he wasn't the only NFL coach who liked Mims' tape. Rizzi was on the scent, too, but the Broncos got there first. It all worked out, as Rizzi gets to coach the All-Pro returner now in Denver.
"I remember him in the draft process because we had a high grade on him coming out, so now to get a chance to work with him, and work together with him [is] really exciting," Rizzi said. "There’s still a lot of things he can do."
Mims Poised for 'More Opportunities'
With the ensuing possession following touchbacks now being placed on the 35-yard line, teams are incentivized to put the ball in play. The NFL walked the line between player safety on kickoffs and action, and seems to be erring on the side of the latter with the "dynamic" kickoff rule taking effect permanently.
Rizzi looks like the cat who caught the canary; he knows how much it's going to benefit the Broncos with the dangerous Mims back there returning these kicks.
"I don’t know if this kickoff return is getting as much publicity as it should. I think it’s really going to change the game for the entire league this year," Rizzi said. "We’re going to see a dramatic increase in returns. You look back last year, if I’m not mistaken, he had single-digit kick returns and people were just kicking touchbacks. This year the analytics are going to tell you to put the ball in play, so I think he’ll get more opportunities."
As a rookie, Mims had 15 kick returns for 397 yards (26.5 avg) and a touchdown. He was voted to the Pro Bowl and named a second-team All-Pro. In 2024, though, as Rizzi highlighted, teams were more wary of putting the ball in play on kickoffs with Mims back there, as he only returned seven kicks for 195 yards (27.7 avg), though, once again, he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.
The pendulum should swing back Mims' way in 2025, if Rizzi is right.
"I think the guy that’s back there with him is going to get a lot of opportunities because I’m sure they’ll try to play keep away from him as well," Rizzi said of Mims. "He’s been a great leader with our younger guys, and I’m really excited to work with him during the season.”
A Punter with A-Plus Intangibles
Rizzi inherits one of the best returners in the NFL upon taking the third-phase reigns in Denver, but he got to handpick his new punter. The Broncos drafted Jeremy Crawshaw in the sixth round, after Riley Dixon was allowed to depart in free agency.
What helps make Crawshaw special, in Rizzi's view, is that his intangible traits are commensurate with his excellent tangibles. Demeanor, football character, courage under fire — these attributes can be a tremendous boon to an already gifted punter, as the Australian-born Crawshaw most certainly is.
"I really feel like his intangibles, his off the field stuff was A-plus," Rizzi said of Crawshaw. "Now his talent level is tremendous as well. I really believe that at that position, at a specialist position, your demeanor might be just as important as your ability because it’s a one play and done. You have to have the mentality of kind of a batter in baseball if you will, or a golfer. You have to go on to the next swing. I really like his level-headedness. I really like his maturity. I really like his approach. Getting to know him in the process was a big part of us drafting him, so that was pretty cool.”
All the Tools to Thrive
When it comes to the Broncos' kicker, Wil Lutz, Rizzi knows him well. Lutz made the Pro Bowl in 2019 in Rizzi's first year coaching him as the special teams coordinator in New Orleans.
The Broncos had one of the NFL's better special teams units last year, but it wasn't without its warts. Everyone remembers the blocked field-goal attempt that ended the Broncos' would-be come-from-behind win at Arrowhead Stadium.
That heartbreaking loss only reinforced the importance of special teams. It should be comforting to Broncos fans to know that an already excellent special teams unit is being taken over by one of the best coaches in the business.
Rizzi has his returner, his punter, and his kicker, and the Broncos also gave him one additional weapon in the form of free-agent wide receiver Trent Sherfield, a tremendous third-phase gunner and core special-teamer. Throw in fourth-round linebacker Que Robinson, a four-core special-teamer, and Rizzi has everything he needs to keep the Broncos thriving on that side of the ball.