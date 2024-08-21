No Fly Zone Legends Heap Praise on Broncos Trio
The Denver Broncos may not boast the most star-studded roster, but they certainly have some standout players. This fact has not escaped the notice of former No Fly Zone legends, who were full of praise during the Broncos' last preseason game against the Green Bay Packers with James Palmer.
The No Fly Zone Alt Cast, featuring Aqib Talib and Chris Harris, Jr., along with NFL insider James Palmer, was seemingly a success. Even T.J. Ward jumped on.
Today, I'm delving into some of Talib and Harris' most intriguing comments about what they're seeing in the 2024 Broncos.
Tim Patrick
Patrick officially returned to the field in preseason Game 1. In Game 2, he led the team in receiving, and caught a Bo Nix touchdown pass in the first quarterback.
During the first quarter, Palmer asked the cornerback duo about their early impressions of playing with Patrick. Talib's response was a testament to Patrick's competitive spirit.
"Me and Chris knew he was going to be good because he would come out and be the ultimate competitor," Talib said.
Patrick's spirit has always been evident to Broncos Country. It's a source of inspiration as he refuses to let major injuries define his career, returning stronger than ever this preseason.
Harris also had high praise for his former teammate.
"Tim does the dirty work, he's going to block hard, he's going to be that guy who comes in and chips, he's going to run across the middle, he is going take the hit," Harris said of Patrick. "So, you got to have a guy like Tim, he's that tough competitor for you."
Lunch-pail players like Patrick are vital to a team. They keep egos in check, challenging the players every time they line up across from them and making opposing teams pay if they don’t show the proper respect.
Bo Nix
The All-Pro duo praised the Broncos' young signal-caller and pointed out what impressed them the most.
"What impressed me the most is the amount of time it took for him to get the ball out of his hands," Talib said of Nix.
Talib also commented on Nix's understanding of Sean Payton's system.
"He did a great job of being decisive, knowing his systems, knowing where he wanted to go with the ball," Talib said.
Nix's arm wasn't the only thing they noticed, as Harris commented on Bo's underestimated mobility.
"I think making plays with his legs— he rolled out, and made some plays with his legs," Harris said.
Mobility isn't essential to success as a quarterback, but it provides that crucial extra second or two to push the ball down the field or tuck and run for the first down to extend drives.
Patrick Surtain II
The former greats were most impressed with the young shutdown corner, attributing his exposure to the NFL from a very young age and his drive to be the best as the sources of his success. Ward, the famous former Broncos safety, explained it.
"You can tell he was raised like a little Spartan football player," Ward said. "His mentality, his want-to. Not only did his dad project that on him, but you can tell he wanted it for himself."
Surtain is a jack of all trades who's tasked with covering the opposing team's best player. He can line up against every team's most explosive receiving weapon, from Davante Adams to Travis Kelce, and shut them down.
The Takeaway
Denver must rely on its talented crop of young players this coming season to make a serious playoff push. The Broncos can't afford to miss this opportunity, especially with Nix just starting off on his rookie contract.
As for the not-so-young, I see Patrick having a bounce-back season, and though some might perceive it as a bold prediction, I see him rivaling Courtland Sutton as the Broncos' No. 1 receiver. Above all, the Broncos have one unwavering mission: ending this eight-year playoff drought and reigniting hope and excitement among the Mile High Faithful.
