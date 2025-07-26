Broncos LB Levelle Bailey Building Momentum in Bid to Start Next to Dre Greenlaw
Alex Singleton is expected to be the Denver Broncos' starting linebacker next to Dre Greenlaw for the upcoming season, but with his age, injury, and contract status, there's a chance someone else could take over. If anyone, that player would likely be Levelle Bailey.
Bailey would need an intense training camp to unseat Singleton, but he's off to a great start. He had an outstanding first day. Even without pads on, there are elements to practice you can take away, and Bailey showed them.
The key is to demonstrate awareness in coverage and be in the right place to make things happen. Bailey broke on a pass meant for tight end Lucas Krull and picked it off, and then again for a pass breakup. Those landed Bailey as a standout for the day.
During OTAs and minicamp, Bailey stood out in coverage, consistently making plays. So, as he competes for a starting job, it's good that he continues to make those plays.
In college, Bailey was a strong run defender, and last preseason, he showed that he can handle that role. The concern has always been in coverage, and he assuaged some of those anxieties last year, picking off a pass and returning it 94 yards to the house in the preseason. He's building off what he started a year ago, and that is what you want to see.
Now, will it be enough to unseat Singleton as the starter? Only time will tell. Bailey has continued his offseason showing, but training camp has only just started.
Over the next month, Bailey will need to show off his coverage skills consistently and demonstrate that he can still be stout as a run defender. What Singleton brings is great run defense, so if Bailey wants to take the spot, it can’t be a significant drop-off in play.
Now, if Bailey can prove to be an upgrade in coverage, the Broncos might be willing to accept a slight drop-off in run defense. Ideally, Bailey performs well in both roles to make the transition easier, allowing Denver to acquire younger and cheaper talent at the position.
Singleton has been a great player for the Broncos over the past few years, but at 31, coming off a serious injury, and in the final year of his contract, the team might be looking for an ideal succession plan.
What would make the situation even more ideal is if Singleton can show well, along with Bailey, and teams come calling for Singleton via a trade. That would allow the Broncos to get younger and cheaper, while adding something in return instead of cutting Singleton outright.
Teams always face tough decisions, and the prospect of moving on from Singleton could be viewed similarly to Tim Patrick's last year. Patrick was an older receiver, more expensive, and he was coming off an injury. The only difference is that the Broncos invested more in wide receivers last year than they have in linebackers in 2025.
With camp just getting started, there will be ample opportunity for both players to showcase their skills. There's a good chance that both Singleton and Bailey will stand out, which will lead to tough decisions for head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton.