Report: Broncos Re-Sign UDFA LB Levelle Bailey to Practice Squad
On Thursday, the Denver Broncos capitalized on the opportunity to sign former Green Bay Packers linebacker Kristian Welch, signing the veteran to the 53-man roster. That necessitated a roster cut, and the odd man out was fellow linebacker Levelle Bailey.
There was a reason Bailey — an undrafted rookie out of Fresno State — made the initial 53-man roster out of camp. Fortunately for the Broncos, he passed through the waiver wire unclaimed and has been re-signed to the practice squad, according to the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.
"Source says that LB Levelle Bailey, waived yesterday by , cleared waivers and will sign with Broncos practice squad," Tomasson reported on Friday.
Bailey didn't hear his name called on Draft Day, but he shined for the Bulldogs through five collegiate seasons, thanks to the pandemic season that gave players an extra year of eligibility. He totaled 277 tackles, seven sacks, and a whopping six interceptions at Fresno State.
That ball-hawking nature showed up in the Broncos' preseason finale. Bailey picked off a pass and returned it 94 yards to the house for a pick-six. That was the icing on the cake, relative to his roster prospects.
With veterans Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, and Justin Strnad atop the inside linebacker depth chart, the Broncos needed that fourth and final roster spot to be taken by a player who could contribute on special teams, which is not yet a specialty of Bailey's. Thus, Welch's arrival.
But the Broncos will get to have their cake and eat it too, with both Welch and Bailey in the fold moving forward.
