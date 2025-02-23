Broncos Linked to CBS Sports' Top-Ranked 1,000-Yard Free-Agent RB
The Denver Broncos need help at running back, and while it isn’t a great group in free agency, there are some options. The Broncos need someone who can contribute in all phases, especially with how Sean Payton loves to incorporate running backs in his passing game, and with Javonte Williams likely allowed to walk, that equates to 52 catches and 346 receiving yards walking out the door.
CBS Sports' Garrett Podell ranked Williams sixth among free-agent running backs, estimating a contract of $5.5 million to $8.3 million annually — far more than the Broncos should be willing to give their former second-round pick to re-sign. Podell listed the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, and Cleveland Browns as Williams' best fit.
However, Podell ranked former Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle as the top running back in the free-agent class, tapping the Broncos as one of five teams he'd fit with.
"Dowdle's 2024 season showed he can be a team's dependable, every-down back. He became the first running back in Cowboys history to rush for over 1,000 yards on the strength of being one of the NFL's most efficient rushers. His 53.6% rushing success rate on 235 carries was the sixth-best in the NFL in 2024," Podell wrote. "Given his age and lower career volume, Dowdle has the potential to provide the most prime years of any running back on the open market this year. He's a violent, downhill runner whose vision and pass-catching ability continue to improve with more reps."
There's a concern over Dowdle only having 100 touches before the 2024 season, but it's also a positive. That means there aren’t many miles on his tires, and there should be plenty of tread left, but is he a one-year wonder?
Last season, Dowdle gained over 1,000 rushing yards at 4.6 yards per attempt and added 39 catches for 249 yards, showing the potential to replace Williams as a receiver while upgrading Denver's rushing ability. However, what stands out is that Dowdle's “53.6% rushing success rate on 235 carries was the sixth-best in the NFL in 2024," as Podell wrote. The Broncos could use that kind of success from their running game.
Dowdle's contract estimate ranges from $3.8 million to $8.5 million per year. It makes more sense to give Dowdle a bigger deal because he doesn’t have the significant injury history that Williams does, though Dowdle is older.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Broncos involved in the Dowdle sweepstakes when free agency starts. The Broncos were in on Josh Jacobs last season, but he purportedly spurned them to be with a competitive team. Jacobs underestimated the Broncos, obviously, but still landed in a good spot in Green Bay.
Payton has wanted to upgrade the running back room significantly since arriving in Denver, and Dowdle is an option. If the Broncos are involved, they'll likely have competition, and CBS Sports lists four other fits, which could make for a tough market.
