Broncos Load Up the Defense in 7-Round Mock Draft Haul
The NFL draft is only weeks away, and the Denver Broncos have been putting together their draft plans. The Broncos have no immediate needs, except maybe a running back, but this is a deep draft class at the position, and as GM George Paton said at the recent owner meetings, they’ll have options from Rounds 2 through 6.
While all the focus is on building up the offense around Bo Nix, what if the Broncos decided to take a different route? It's unlikely the Broncos would do this, but what if they chose to continue what they did in free agency and build up their defense? This mock draft covers that unlikely scenario of an all-defensive draft.
Part of why it's unlikely is that teams never go all-in on one side of the ball in the drafts, except the 2020 Carolina Panthers, as far as I can remember. When you draft all on one side of the ball, you clearly are passing up talent, which is especially a no-go when you have a young quarterback you believe to be the franchise guy.
This scenario mock is not predictive; it presents different names and scenarios. It's a follow-up to my all-offensive mock draft last week. Again, both scenarios are improbable and are only presented to offer new names and different scenarios.
With that said, let’s get into this all-defensive mock draft.
Round 1, Pick 20: Kenneth Grant | IDL | Michigan
Grant has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout the draft process. This has hindered his preparation and limited his abilities. He worked out at the Michigan pro day, running a 5.13-second 40-yard dash, which soured many people on him, but it is still a good time for someone 331 pounds.
Even with D.J. Jones re-signed, the Broncos still need help on their defensive line. Malcolm Roach is Denver's pass-rushing 0-3 technique nose tackle, while he, Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, Jordan Jackson, and Matt Henningsen are all poised to be free agents after this season, depleting the team's 4i/5-technique ends. Grant can play from the 0-5 and give depth up and down the line.
Adding Grant would give the Broncos options on their defensive front and can change their usage. Franklin-Myers was hit-or-miss against the run last year, so adding Grant gives them more size up front while keeping the pass rush ability up there. So, Vance Joseph can use a line of Grant, Jones, and Allen on first down, and utilize Franklin-Myers in more obvious pass-rushing situations.
On those obvious passing downs, Grant and Roach can rotate on the inside. You can also use Grant to help cut down on Allen’s snap count, as he played 103 snaps more than the next highest interior defensive lineman in the NFL last year. That is almost two full games more for Allen, so Grant can help cut down there by playing in that spot occasionally or relieving Franklin-Myers, depending on the down and distance.
Round 2, Pick 51: Demetrius Knight | ILB | South Carolina
Alex Singleton is in the final year of his contract, and the Broncos can look at finding someone to replace him after this season. Drew Sanders' position has been changed multiple times, and there are concerns about whether he can handle the responsibilities of being a starting linebacker.
Knight is a force when working downhill and sideline-to-sideline, which is what Singleton brings to the team. Free-agent signing Dre Greenlaw was added to give the Broncos a cover linebacker. There is some coverage ability with Knight, but he would be added to replace Singleton directly after this season.
If Knight could pick up things quickly and the Broncos felt he could contribute right away, that would open the door for parting ways with Singleton before the season and shave some money off the salary cap.
Round 3, Pick 85: Andrew Mukuba | S | Texas
Brandon Jones signed a three-year deal, and the Broncos are changing how they will use him. With Talanoa Hufanga brought in, Jones will be tasked with being a high safety more frequently than last year. There is a reason to be concerned about Jones's changing usage.
The Broncos do have some protections in Jones' contract if he struggles. He signed a three-year deal with two years left, but the Broncos can opt out of the deal after this season and save some money if they have reason.
Even if Jones ends his deal, the Broncos can still prepare for his departure in two years by adding Mukuba to start developing now. If Mukuba hits, that would give another reason they can move on from Jones.
Mukuba has good range and flows downhill in pursuit against the run quite well. He can immediately contribute to special teams and compete to be the third safety, which is currently P.J. Locke’s role. Locke is another deal Denver can get out of and save some money with a cut before the season.
What's next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Round 4, Pick 122: Aeneas Peebles | IDL | Virginia Tech
Grant added versatility along the line, while Peebles would add depth for a specific reason. Peebles is a quality pass rusher, though he doesn’t have the ideal size for the position. With Grant giving the Broncos versatility, Peebles would give them someone they can work on developing to cover for the losses set to hit the position after the 2025 season.
Peebles could give the Broncos some extra pass-rush ability on the defensive line, which means there are more options for getting after the quarterback. It would provide Allen with some rest during games to maximize his efficiency, prolong his career, and lower his body's risk and wear and tear.
Round 6, Pick 191: Zah Frazier | CB | UTSA
When you reach the sixth round, you look for athletes to try and develop into something. Frazier is a tall and lanky corner who is a great athlete.
Frazier ran a 4.36s 40-yard dash and had good agility and explosion drills. His game has some technical issues, but again, you bet on athletes.
Frazier is better as a press-man corner than working in off-coverage or zone coverage. The ball skills are hit-or-miss, and he is an older prospect who turns 25 in October and didn’t face the toughest of competition. Frazier can add competition at the bottom of the depth chart, provide special teams versatility, and give the Broncos an athlete to develop.
Round 6, Pick 197: Caleb Ransaw | CB/S | Tulane
Ransaw is another athlete who can play in the nickel or at safety. He put up a blazing 4.33s 40 and had excellent explosion testing. His agility testing left a lot to be desired, but he has a clean technique that he used to cover some of his agility issues.
With Ja’Quan McMillian, the Broncos may not be looking for a nickel corner, but the Broncos are almost at the point where they must pay McMillian. There is a good chance he ends up paid more than the Broncos are willing to pay him, so adding Ransaw can help provide a replacement. On top of that, if Ransaw were to hit, the Broncos have the option of flipping McMillian for some draft picks.
Round 6, Pick 208: Brandon George | ILB | Pittsburgh
George is an elite athlete in his position and is of the elite size for the NFL. His game has solid versatility to work in all phases, but his football IQ and play recognition are lacking. If he were better in those two departments, we would be talking about George as a top 100 player.
Recommended Articles
The Broncos have concerns about their depth at the position, even with Levelle Bailey being a fan darling after the preseason last year. Justin Strnad keeps being re-signed, and Sanders is an unknown. George would give the Broncos some additional competition for the bottom of the depth chart in the form of an excellent athlete.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land! Connect with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!