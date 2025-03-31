Broncos GM Shakes Up RB Draft Strategy for Pick 20
With the big free-agent signings all but over for the Denver Broncos, only one true glaring weakness across the depth chart remains: running back. Fortunately, the 2025 NFL draft's crop of running backs is arguably one of the deepest and most talented the league has seen in many years.
With as many as 30 backs who could hear their name called in the three days that comprise the draft, Broncos Country is left wondering who and in what round the team will add a running back. While many fans are hoping Denver's first-round pick will indeed be that elusive No. 1 running back conspicuously absent from the current roster, GM George Paton provided some countervailing food for thought.
According to Paton, the Broncos are anything but forced to go with running back with the team’s 20th overall selection. If the right guy falls, sure, but if Denver bypasses a running back at 20 (or even at 51), Broncos Country should not panic.
“It’s a strong class. There are different flavors throughout the draft," Paton said on Monday from the annual NFL meetings in Florida. "I think you can get a good back in the second round up and all the way to the sixth round. That’s how it is."
Paton does admit that “there are not as many three-down backs” in the class who project as true bell-cow runners. Historically, though, Broncos head coach Sean Payton has not utilized a bell-cow and has preferred to have two primary playmakers out of the backfield.
That doesn’t mean the Broncos wouldn’t love to have a three-down back, but with Payton at the helm, they could easily fulfill the role in the aggregate.
According to Paton, “everyone is talking about the running backs,” and that “it's a strong class."
"There’s just so many of them. The first and second down power back, you have the change of pace, you have the third down and you have the three down," Paton said. "[There are] not as many three-down backs, but it’s a good class. We’ll get a [running] back in this draft.”
On Monday, Payton also talked about the Broncos’ desire to find better rushing talent in the draft. While pushing back about a question comparing the Broncos’ need at the position similar to what the team faced with Bo Nix and quarterback last season, the head coach revealed that “it's easier to find that position than the quarterback."
"There’s just more access to finding answers to that position, and it's much more challenging at quarterback," Payton said.
Discussing the Broncos’ free agency plan in action this offseason, Payton stated that the team bypassing a running back was both due to the reality of the free-agent crop being a “pretty lean year” and also that “there is depth in the draft.”
There are still some names out in free agency, such as J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb, as well as Atlanta Falcons’ running back Tyler Allgeier, who has been floated as a potential trade candidate the Broncos could still pursue. However, given the incredible surplus of talent at the position in the draft, it makes sense for Denver to wait and see how April’s selections play out before circling back around to free agency or trade options.
Perhaps it's a smokescreen but as notable as Payton hyping up his team’s young receivers in Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims Jr., and Troy Franklin leading up to the Super Bowl, he took time to also highlight how much he likes and wants to see the Broncos' running backs already on the roster.
“Make no mistake about it," Payton said. "We’re wanting to see our group at home get these opportunities now. So that competition, I think, will help.”
It doesn’t appear as if Payton is completely counting out Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson as much as Broncos Country is… that is if you take him at his word.
The Broncos could certainly take a running back at 20 overall in that three-down mold, such as Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty or North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton. Perhaps the Broncos could look to take an early-down power option like Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins or more of a change-of-pace, third-down pass-catcher and pass protector like his teammate TreVeyon Henderson. If not, there will still be one running back option after another for Denver to consider with every single selection it currently holds.
The Broncos obviously plan on adding a running back in the draft, but they're not so desperate as to only consider the position at 20 overall (or even at 51 overall if they don’t take one in the first round). The Broncos apparently appreciate the talent available enough throughout the entire draft that they don't feel forced to take one in the first round come April.
