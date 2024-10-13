Broncos Lose CB Pat Surtain II to Concussion vs. Chargers, Ruled Out
On the Los Angeles Chargers' first offensive play of the day, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II broke up a Justin Herbert pass. But Surtain didn't get up, holding his head.
The Broncos evaluated Surtain and quickly led him to the locker room to undergo concussion evaluation. He was ruled out of returning shortly after.
It's an unfortunate turn for the Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Surtain was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, which included two interceptions, one of which was a 100-yard pick-six.
Hopefully, Surtain will get back on his feet soon. But it's not great timing for the Broncos, and not just because they're facing a top-level quarterback like Herbert.
The Broncos are on a short-week turnaround with a Thursday Night Football tilt at the New Orleans Saints coming in four short days. It's highly possible that Surtain will end up missing two games because the NFL's concussion protocol is what it is.
