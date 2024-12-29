Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. Reveals Gut Reaction to Miraculous TD
The Denver Broncos lost heartbreakingly in overtime at the hands of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the loss, there were a handful of positive takeaways, one of the biggest being the explosion of Broncos second-year wideout Marvin Mims Jr.
Mims posted 103 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns, one of which tied the ballgame with eight seconds left. Post-game, Mims shared what ran through his mind regarding his game-tying score.
“It gave us a chance to win," Mims said. "We knew it was going to be tough going to overtime with them, but whether we kicked a field goal or went for two, that was a huge play for us.”
It was a huge play and possibly the best of Mims’ young career. Going up to secure the catch between two defenders takes an insane amount of confidence and concentration, and he proved he belongs as a starter for this team.
The Broncos didn't get the look they wanted on his immaculate catch, per Mims, but Bo Nix allowed him to make the play.
“It was a play we called a different way but didn't get that look, so basically, Bo had to roll out, and that gave me a chance to make a play," Mims said.
The chemistry between Nix and Courtland Sutton has been apparent all season, but now we're seeing the rookie form a similar connection with Mims. The Broncos have long searched for a young star quarterback and a deep threat to make their offense formidable, and it seems they’ve found both.
Mims talked about the emotional rollercoaster of making that spectacular catch but ultimately losing in overtime.
“Huge, huge sway of emotions. After that play, they get the toss, going down, punting, us getting the ball back, punting back to them, them missing a field goal," Mims said. "We had opportunity, but we just didn’t capitalize on it.”
The Broncos' 30-24 loss to the Bengals was soul-crushing, but Mims still proved that he’s worthy of being a starting wideout, not just a kick return specialist or a gadget. With one more game, the Broncos can still make the playoffs with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Mims will have to show up big again if they want to reach that goal.
