Broncos’ TE Outlook: What Free Agency Will (and Won’t) Deliver

The Denver Broncos are likely to address the tight end position this offseason. It's possible the Broncos look at both free agency and the NFL draft, given the current state of their tight end room.

Evan Engram was added as a street free agent in 2025, and while solid, he didn't provide a game-changing presence. Adam Trautman was a solid No. 2 tight end, but his contract will expire, and given his inconsistent blocking, he is unlikely to return.

Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull are both restricted free agents, with the former possibly retained for his blocking and the latter likely allowed to depart. Caleb Lohner was a seventh-round pick in 2025, but he's far from proven.

While it would be nice to get a top all-around tight end, there's no guarantee the Broncos will land one. However, the Broncos should be looking for an upgrade over Trautman, as they need a tight end who is a consistent blocker but can also provide a presence in the passing game.

With free agency set to open on March 11, let's look at the potential free-agent field and see what to expect there.

Top of the Market Options

Kyle Pitts is the standout among potential unrestricted free agents. He's in the prime of his career and is a good pass catcher and solid blocker. Although he hasn't been an elite player, he's been a good one.

There is the possibility that the Atlanta Falcons use the franchise tag, though they have yet to make that decision. But if Pitts hits free agency, he's probably going to seek a deal that makes him one of the NFL's highest-paid tight ends. The question is whether he's worth that.

If one decides Pitts isn't worth top-five money, attention should turn to tight ends who could get paid well but should come at a lower price point, yet still offer what the Broncos are looking for in a player.

Travis Kelce wouldn't be a player to consider because he will either return to the Kansas City Chiefs or retire. Thus, the Broncos should turn their attentions elsewhere.

David Njoku is a proven player, but he's coming off a down season. One might argue that goes back to the Cleveland Browns' overall struggles on offense, but one should keep in mind that Njoku will turn 30 this summer.

Isaiah Likely is younger than Njoku but doesn't have the track record. However, Likely has improved throughout his career and he might be ready to be the top option in an offense.

One under-the-radar player to consider is Chig Okonkwo, who is similar to Likely but has better blocking ability. Okonkwo might not have the name recognition, but he could be a value signing in free agency.

The Next Tier of TEs

Then we come to the tight ends who might be notable names, but aren't necessarily the upgrades the Broncos are looking for.

It's easy to look at Dallas Goedert for his name, but he's been in decline the past couple of seasons. He might be a better blocker than Engam, but that isn't saying much.

Cade Otton might enter the conversation for his blocking ability, but while he's fine in that aspect, he doesn't offer enough as a pass catcher to justify adding him.

Austin Hooper might be a recognizable name, too, but he played a lower percentage of snaps than Trautman in 2025. Hooper might be a better player, but he won't offer that much in terms of an upgrade.

The Takeaway

Pitts is probably going to command a price tag the Broncos won't want to pay for a tight end. Thus, the Broncos' best bet is to pursue players who won't approach the top five in salary but could offer an upgrade over Trautman.

Njoku might be the early favorite because Sean Payton may prefer a proven veteran. But one shouldn't look past Likely and Okonkwo, both of whom could offer as much as Njoku but are several years younger.

Expect the Broncos to pay a similar amount to what Engram got last season, though it might be a three- or four-year deal. The Broncos may be willing to compensate a player well, but they won't go too high.