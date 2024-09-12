Broncos' M.I.A. WR Marvin Mims Jr. Could be Answer to Offensive Problems
When Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton moved up to select wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft (No. 63), he was met with much criticism from the fan base and local media. Folks felt that the 5-foot-11, 182-pound playmaker from Oklahoma was a long way from replicating the dynamic, deep-threat type of receiver needed to lift the lid off NFL defenses.
As a rookie, Mims quieted the doubters in Denver with an explosive first quarter of the season as a receiver and primary punt and kickoff returner, earning a Pro Bowl bid and second-team All-Pro honors. His dynamic returns ranked him No. 1 in average yards returned while also making him the fourth rookie in team history to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl, with just two Broncos having ever been named as a return specialist.
Mims disappeared on offense from Week 6 on but was a welcome addition to the Broncos' historically bad special teams. He showed early promise as a receiver, playing in 19 games with 22 receptions for 377 yards and a touchdown, including nine first downs.
Surely, he’d be primed for an increased role in Year 2, especially with Payton singing Mims' praises for most of the offseason, vowing to more consistently utilize him as a receiver in 2024.
But that's not how it shook out in Week 1's loss in Seattle. Mims was mostly missing in action, finishing with just one target and zero receptions. Let's examine the disappearing act and how the Broncos can involve him to help lift Payton's failure-to-launch offense.
Snoozing in Seattle
The Broncos' 26-20 opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks spelled a frustrating start to the season and the beginning of the Bo Nix era in Denver. In the aftermath, Payton remained loyal to his first-round rookie QB, accepting accountability for the mismanagement of offensive play calling and expressing frustration with the skilled positions of the Broncos offense.
The Broncos' leading receiver in Seattle was rookie seventh-rounder Devaughn Vele with eight catches for 39 yards, while Josh Reynolds led the team with 45 yards receiving (a long of 25 yards). Team captain Courtland Sutton was limited to four catches for 38 yards in Denver’s atrocious and ineffective passing game.
Mims was nearly non-existent against Seattle, logging just 12 of Denver’s 69 offensive snaps with only that single target to speak of evidence that he played on offense. He did return five punts for 47 yards and three kickoffs for 69 yards, though.
While Mims doesn't have the right to insert himself into a game or influence formations and snap counts, the dynamic playmaker should be expected to receive reps on offense. As it stands, Mims is getting outworked by a late-round rookie and veteran practice-squad receiver in Lil’ Jordan Humphrey.
Jerry Jeudy is in Cleveland and Tim Patrick in Detroit, which should motivate Mims to earn a prominent role in Payton’s offense. But it’s up to Mims to prove to Payton that he can be trusted to assist Nix in his development and ability to win football games every week.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Solving Broncos' Playmaker Problem
Say what you will about Payton, but the man has complete control over this football team. Nary a peep nor a rumor leaves Broncos HQ without the head coach’s knowledge or stamp of approval.
Some folks in Broncos Country have speculated that perhaps Mims is confused and frustrated in his second season. There were some minor rumblings about him exchanging words with assistant and positional coaches during some of Denver's public training camp practices where a helmet may or may not have been thrown in the heat of the moment.
If true, we’ve all been there before, where frustration gets the better of us, and before we’ve had time to reflect and recollect ourselves to move on. Mims likely shares the same frustration as his head coach, teammates, and fan base after opening the season with a loss, especially in a very winnable game for the Broncos.
The good news is that Mims has an opportunity to get on the same page with Nix and Payton on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Denver’s home opener. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s infamously physical and intelligent defense presents threats via a pass rush led by T.J. Watt, while guarding the defensive backfield with veterans like Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Pittsburgh’s defense recorded two sacks, two interceptions, and five pass deflections in an 18-10 upset win on the road vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. This matchup dictates that Payton tasks Nix with the same quick release and deliberate decision-making that made him a first-round pick last April and won him the starting quarterback position.
The best way to do that is to have Mims operate out of the slot in the short-to-medium pass game. He’ll need to be willing to contend with much bigger and more physically imposing defenders, including the Steelers' linebacker corps. Mims should get worked into that action with some creative play-calls.
Bottom Line
Mims is the type of player who thirsts for the ball in open space, as most undersized offensive threats do. The man runs a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, for crying out loud, which screams for him to get the ball. An end-around or surprise reverse could catch the ‘Blitz-burgh’ defense off guard, especially with its formidable pass rush screaming upfield to sack Nix.
Getting the football into Mims’ hands early and often as a receiver could restore the 22-year-old playmaker's missing confidence and momentum. That same momentum could transfer to special teams, an area where he's already made a name for himself in 2023 and assisted the Broncos in earning some tough wins.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!