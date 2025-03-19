Guru Predicts Broncos to Draft RB With Some 'Big-Time Juice' at No. 20
The Denver Broncos' depth chart is as strong as it has been since the days of Peyton Manning. After a free agency period where one could argue the Broncos filled nearly every immediate need on the roster, securing depth on the interior defensive line, at linebacker, safety, and tight end, Denver looks ready to rock and roll in the AFC in 2025.
Well, other than one remaining position.
The Broncos still have a massive hole at the running back position. Fret not, though, because the 2025 NFL draft appears to be absolutely loaded at the position. This might be the best running back draft class since 2008 when five backs went in the first round, and the likes of Chris Johnson, Matt Forte, Jamaal Charles, and more took the league by storm.
The Broncos do not have to take a back at 20, but they certainly could. That’s exactly what NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Denver doing in his most recent mock draft, taking North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at pick 20.
“Head coach Sean Payton loves running his offense through the tight ends, running backs and slot receivers," Jeremiah wrote. "The Broncos landed their tight end via free agency in Evan Engram and now they get a back with some big-time juice.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos did wind up losing out on the Ashton Jeanty sweepstakes in Jeremiah's latest mock, going all the way up at No. 6 overall to Las Vegas. However, Denver nabbed a running back whom some teams reportedly had rated higher than Jeanty coming out of the NFL Combine.
With a prototype running back build at 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds, Hampton tested like an elite athlete at the Combine. That athleticism shows on the field as he is able to create explosive plays both in the run and pass game. He has great contact balance to run through arm tacklers, and while he doesn’t necessarily have true blazing home run speed, he can hit doubles and create explosives.
Hampton isn’t always the most creative runner in the open field and would rather run through contact, a fine decision given his frame and strength. His biggest flaw is likely his vision. It’s an unfair comparison to link him to fellow former Tarheel running back Javonte Williams, but they share some of the same concerns with pacing and vision as a rusher.
Hampton is a more explosive athlete than Williams was coming out of college, though, with a more well-rounded game on tape. The Broncos did have other viable options at 20 in Jeremiah's mock, such as wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, and edge rusher Shemar Stewart, which some could argue as better value options given the depth of the running back class.
The Broncos are by no means forced to go running back at 20, but given Hampton’s talent level and the hole on the depth chart, he’s undoubtedly a viable option for the Broncos in Round 1, assuming he’s available when they're on the clock.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!