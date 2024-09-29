Michigan DL Mason Graham Mocked to Broncos at No. 6 in 2025 Draft
The Denver Broncos may be on a one-game winning streak with vibes in high the fanbase, but the NFL is still skeptical of their chances at making much noise this season. Entering Week 4 as a 7.5-point underdog to the New York Jets, tied for the second biggest underdog this week, if Denver can upset back-to-back road matchups and defeat Aaron Rodgers, then perhaps the tune will start to change.
Until the Broncos start stacking victories together, they'll continue to be viewed as a relatively overmatched, plucky young squad. Entering this season with a Vegas win total projection over under of just 5.5, respect for this 2024 team will have to be earned multiple times over to change its league-wide perception as a bottom-tier team.
As long as that narrative persists, the Broncos will continue to be projected to pick in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL draft. Fans are undoubtedly tired of lottery pick/top-of-the-draft selections and mocks, but even if Denver doesn’t wind up struggling its way to a losing season, the draftniks predictions tend to be a good exercise in understanding the landscape of the upcoming class' perceived top prospects and how the NFL at large views the Broncos' needs.
As it stands now, the Broncos could go in any number of directions if the team winds up picking as high as most pundits are forecasting.
In a recent mock by Bleacher Report's’Brent Sobleski, the Broncos are predicted to select Michigan’s interior defensive lineman Mason Graham with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 draft.
With Colorado’s duo in Travis Hunter and Shadeur Sanders selected, Michigan’s cornerback Will Johnson, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck all gone by pick No. 6, Denver takes what Sobleski teases as possibly the single best player in the 2025 draft class.
"Graham is a rare defensive tackle capable of shutting down opposing ground games and providing a matchup nightmare as a pass-rusher. He's going to affect the game, whether he actually finishes plays or simply sets up others to do so.
"With a potential front including Zach Allen as the 5-technique, Graham at 3-technique and someone to replace D.J. Jones, who's a free agent next offseason, at nose, the Broncos can field a stellar defensive front.
"As quarterback Bo Nix continues to grow on the other side of the ball, Denver will have a built-in identity on defense because of the ability to consistently win at the point of attack," Sobleski wrote.
The Broncos undoubtedly have bigger roster needs than the interior defensive line. So far, Denver’s wide receivers, still on a rookie contract, have left much to be desired as the team looks like it could be starving for playmaking ability on offense at the skill positions.
Denver could also be looking heavily at offensive tackle given Garett Bolles is set to hit the market this offseason. Given the Broncos' need for cap room and Bolles’ contract, it seems like a safe assumption at this point, if Denver valued Bolles, he would have been re-signed to the team by now. Alas, that has yet to happen.
In reality, if Denver is picking in the top 10 of the 2025 draft, glaring roster needs should be curbed in favor of trying to draft long-term star players, preferably at positions of value. If the Broncos are poor enough to pick at No. 6, they need to focus on taking the best player available who has a chance to be a foundational building block piece. Graham could wind up being that guy for Denver.
At 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Graham is many draft analyst's favorite prospect in the entire class, including the NFL Stock Exchange Podcast hosts Connor Rodgers and Trevor Sikkema. Graham was arguably the best player on the field in both of Michigan’s playoff games last year as the team went on to win the championship and was truly dominant in the Wolverines' recent matchup vs. USC
On paper, the Broncos defense has not been a problem this season. Linebacker, rather than the defensive front, appears to be the area that could use the most immediate reinforcement. However, that short-term scope is not the best way to maximize the value and usage of the NFL draft.
With D.J. Jones set to hit free agency, as well as the amount of cap savings available by moving on from Malcolm Roach or John Franklin-Myers, the Broncos do not have many long-term set pieces on the defensive interior outside of Zach Allen. With Allen having an absolute monster of a season thus far, adding the bigger, more powerful Graham on the interior could be a one-two punch that helps give the Broncos an identity up front for the next half-decade.
Bottom Line
The Broncos could go many different directions if they truly end up as one of the worst 10 teams in football after this season. Graham has a chance to be the best player in this class, playing one of the most valuable positions in the sport on the defensive line.
Graham is a scarce commodity as a true three-down lineman with high pass-rush potential. Obviously, a playoff run would be better for this team, organization, and fanbase, but adding a player of Graham’s caliber would be a fine consolation prize after a potential season of growing pains in Denver.
