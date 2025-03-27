Report: Broncos Host 'Versatile' OL on Pre-Draft Visit
Efforting to bolster its depth within the trenches, the Denver Broncos hosted Texas State offensive lineman Nash Jones on a top-30 pre-draft visit, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Thursday.
"It’s clear Broncos hope to add OL depth from draft. Per source, Texas State guard Nash Jones was a Broncos 30 visit. 6-5, 320, versatile, high character. Same hometown of Nacogdoches, TX as Broncos S Brandon Jones," added Klis.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jones appeared in 18 games for the Bobcats over the last two seasons, making starts at both left tackle and left guard. He's considered a possible Day 3 selection in next month's NFL Draft and would become the first Texas State OL selected since 1990.
"Nash is a high Day Three pick," one scouting profile reads. "He has the raw tools, including the size and arm length and foot speed, necessary to be a legitimate prospect. His fundamentals can be fixed with good coaching."
In addition to Jones, the Broncos reportedly used a top-30 visit on Indiana offensive tackle Trey Weding and either have met or will also speak with Texas running back Jaydon Blue, Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins, Kansas State RB D.J. Giddens, Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller, and South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger.
Denver holds seven total picks — including No. 20 overall — in the 2025 Draft, which will run from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26 in Green Bay.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!