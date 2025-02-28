3 WRs to Boost Broncos Offense at the NFL Combine
It’s no secret the Denver Broncos are in need of some serious firepower on offense. Courtland Sutton has been solid as Denver's top receiver, and Marvin Mims Jr. took a big step forward in 2024, but the team needs another young receiver to turn the offense into a juggernaut with Bo Nix at the helm.
The Broncos could look to the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft to flip their offensive output completely. We'll be hearing from the top wideouts in the 2025 class on Thursday at the NFL Combine, and here are three the Broncos could meet with formally in Indianapolis.
Emeka Egbuka | Ohio State
The Broncos have been linked to veteran slot receivers like Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin. Egbuka is the best route runner in the draft and isn’t afraid to block on screen passes and in the run game. His ability to separate and work back to the football makes him the perfect candidate for the Broncos, as their current receiving core struggled mightily to break away from defensive backs.
Egbuka works best out of the slot where the Broncos don’t have a true difference-maker, and he was quite productive in 2024 with 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns to help the Buckeyes win the National Championship. He will be a first-round pick, and while wideout may not be Denver's top priority, he undoubtedly would add a dimension to the offense the team's been missing for quite some time.
Xavier Restrepo | Miami (FL)
Sticking with slot receivers, Restrepo is another excellent route runner with great change of direction. He’s on the smaller side at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, but his production in Miami’s offense is undeniable. He had 1,127 yards on 69 receptions and 11 touchdowns in 2024.
While Restrepo doesn’t possess top-end speed, he quickly gets open and plays with a high tempo. He's also a willing blocker, although his size may hinder him in that area. He will likely be an early second-round pick, and if the Broncos are interested, they may have to trade up to snag him.
Jack Bech | TCU
Bech's unique combination of size, strength, and fearlessness makes him a top-50 player in this draft class. In 2024, he caught 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine scores.
Bech uses his big body to box out defenders, and paired with his immaculate ball skills; the Horned Frog is a nightmare matchup one-on-one. His ability to break tackles after the catch and blocking ability are sure to catch the eyes of Sean Payton and George Paton, who are looking for their “joker” to be a mismatch. Bech is another early second-round prospect, but Denver would be wise to keep him in mind.
