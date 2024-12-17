Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto's Case for DPoY Gets Stronger
There's a lot of football left to be played this season, but the Denver Broncos are having one of the most unexpected campaigns in recent memory. Before the season started, most were predicting the Broncos to be competing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Vegas had the Broncos at 5.5 wins on the season, and after the draft, many were scratching their heads at some of the decisions the team made with its picks. Maybe the most unexpected is the prospect of the Broncos having the best defense in football.
Many looked at this defense and saw just one player with any name recognition — Patrick Surtain II. He has lived up to that billing, especially after another great game against the Indianapolis Colts, adding another interception to his resumé. Surtain currently sits with the second-best odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.
However, the biggest surprise on defense must be third-year outside linebacker Nik Bonitto emerging as a legitimate DPoY candidate and one of the most dynamic defensive players in the NFL. This nationally unknown player has produced a season that the NFL hasn't seen in over 10 years.
Bonitto is the first defensive player since J.J. Watt in 2014 to have 10-plus sacks and two touchdowns in the same season. Watt won the Defensive Player of the Year award that season. It seems like each week, Bonitto is finding a new way to impact the game and turn things quickly in the Broncos' favor.
Both of Bonitto's touchdowns have been instinct plays, with him recognizing something and quickly closing on the situation to blow up a play and put points on the board. He's no longer known as just a speed rusher trying to win around the edge but is now one of the best all-around pass rushers in the league.
I have my doubts that Bonitto will win the DPoY award, largely because he's not quite the household name that some of the others near the top are, like T.J. Watt or Surtain, but the NFL is quickly catching up to recognizing the Broncos' rush linebacker as a superstar.
If Bonitto can find a way to have another big game, especially in one of these prime-time games coming up, maybe there's an outside chance of him climbing up to the top. I'm done doubting what he can and can't do in this league.
Bonitto has taken his game to a level I never thought possible when the Broncos drafted him a few years ago in the second round. Now it seems that each week the Broncos don't get a contract extension done with him, the price to keep him in Denver for the long-term will just keep going up.
The Broncos can start negotiating with Bonitto when the 2025 New League Year opens.
